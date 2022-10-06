Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20211203 newriver 01.jpg

A New River Train excursion crosses its namesake river at Hawks Nest, carrying about a thousand passengers toward Huntington during a daylong romp to Hinton amid spectacular fall foliage in October 2013.

 Chase Gunnoe | Courtesy photo

Although slightly behind the timeline initially projected, autumn has officially made its way into the rolling hills of West Virginia.

“The rain and winds we received last weekend due to Hurricane Ian has affected the fall foliage we’re now seeing,” said Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover. “In some areas of the state, the rain did knock some of the leaves off the trees, but luckily in most of the state, it was a positive factor. We’re seeing very vibrant foliage in the eastern part of the state right now.”

