AllTrails and the West Virginia Department of Tourism have joined forces to offer adventure seekers a free, one-year AllTrails Pro membership to experience the Mountain State’s fall colors, vistas and landscapes.

With AllTrails Pro, outdoor lovers will be able to take hiking to another level, with the ability to download offline maps, unlock more map details, bring trails to life with 3D maps, discover brand new trails and more. To claim a free membership, visit wvtourism.com/AllTrails/ and click the "send me my free code" button.

