Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia’s native species of elk is long extinct due to over-hunting and habitat loss. But thanks to conservation efforts, elk are back in West Virginia and anyone can go visit them.

The Wildlife Restoration program began reintroducing elk from Arizona and Kentucky in 2016. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources started offering guided tours in 2018 led by Chief Logan State Park naturalist and biologist Lauren Cole.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you