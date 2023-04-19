Nine nature topics will be covered during a series of walks taking place Saturday as part of the annual Osbra Eye Spring Nature Walks program at Kanawha State Forest.
The Earth Day walks, led by expert naturalists, will begin at 9 a.m., following registration, which starts 30 minutes earlier at the Kanawha State Forest Nature Center, located at the site of the forest's former swimming pool building. Cost is $7 for adults; $2 for those 12 to 18 years old, and free for children under 12.
Named in honor of former Kanawha State Forest Superintendent and self-taught botanist Osbra Eye, the annual program of walks and presentations this year will cover such topics as wildflowers, birds, geology, aquatic life, birds and blooms, medicinal plants, insects and pollinators, and the remnants of 19th and 20th Century coal mining activity in what is now Kanawha State Forest. The program also includes an exercise hike.
The aquatic life activity gives participants the chance to get in a stream to collect life forms that will be identified by an aquatic biologist from the state Department of Environmental Protection. While open to participants of all ages, the activity provides a good way to connect kids with nature. Those planning to collect specimens from the creek should expect to get wet and dress appropriately.
For the two hikes involving birds, participants who own binoculars are urged to bring them. A limited number of loaner binoculars will be available to other hikers. There will also be a focus on identifying birds by their distinctive songs.
According to the Kanawha State Forest Foundation, which sponsors the annual event, some of the walks are slow and easy and include several discussion stops along the way, while others involve steeper terrain and more exertion. Walkers can expect to find a topic and a trail to fit most skill levels.
The walks are expected to end by noon.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.