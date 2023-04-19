Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nine nature topics will be covered during a series of walks taking place Saturday as part of the annual Osbra Eye Spring Nature Walks program at Kanawha State Forest.

The Earth Day walks, led by expert naturalists, will begin at 9 a.m., following registration, which starts 30 minutes earlier at the Kanawha State Forest Nature Center, located at the site of the forest's former swimming pool building. Cost is $7 for adults; $2 for those 12 to 18 years old, and free for children under 12.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you