Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County will open for the winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. There will be an exclusive passholder appreciation day for season passholders and employees on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Snowshoe expects to open with at least a dozen beginner and intermediate trails in their basin area, including a terrain park with freestyle features. The resort will also offer a variety of Thanksgiving related activities and events. The full schedule is available here.
“November might have started off warm but once the cold weather arrived our team hit the ground running, and now we’ve got a winter wonderland here on the mountain,” Snowshoe President Patti Duncan said in a news release. “Our goal is always to try to open before Thanksgiving, and thanks to our incredible operations team and the continued investments in our snowmaking system, we’re going to open on time, and with an excellent variety of trails.”
There are also a few updates new to the resort this season:
Improved beginner terrain
New Village access via the Grabhammer Lift
Continued snowmaking upgrades like automated fan guns to maximize snowmaking efficiency
Two new restaurants: The Basin and Al Dente Ristorante
A pride weekend Jan. 21 and 22
Snowshoe Mobile App will allow visitors to track their ski runs and earn badges, check the Snow Report, navigate the mountain with live walking directions, purchase tickets and activities, and keep in touch with friends, all in real time