snowshoe.jpeg

The Slopes at Snowshoe Mountain.

 Snowshoe Mountain | Courtesy photo

Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County will open for the winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. There will be an exclusive passholder appreciation day for season passholders and employees on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Snowshoe expects to open with at least a dozen beginner and intermediate trails in their basin area, including a terrain park with freestyle features. The resort will also offer a variety of Thanksgiving related activities and events. The full schedule is available here.

