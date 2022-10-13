Colors are quickly changing throughout the Mountain State and the West Virginia Department of Tourism released its third fall foliage update of the season. Both out-of-state visitors and West Virginia residents are encouraged to check out some of the nation’s best fall foliage before it’s too late.
“We are thrilled to be catching glimpses of peak color as Almost Heaven swiftly transforms before our eyes,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “We’re in the midst of one of the most beautiful times of the year, and we are hearing from folks all over the state that this is the most beautiful color we’ve had in years. Make this the year that you get out and explore the Mountain State in fall.”
A paradise of remarkable fall color spreads throughout Webster, Randolph and Upshur counties, all of which are expected to reach peak over the weekend and into next week. Visit the nearby Holly River State Park, Audra State Park and Kumbrabow State Forest to witness astonishing autumn woodland scenes on display. Color in Nicholas, Lewis, Clay and Braxton counties is estimated to currently be at 70% and will be nearing peak over the next week or two.
And it’s not too late for the higher elevations from last week’s report -- Tucker and Pocahontas counties both still have stunning hues of reds, oranges and yellows.
This short and effortless stretch leads to the Bickle Knob Observation Tower, which can be climbed for unbeatable, panoramic fall views of the Monongahela National Forest. The drive to the trailhead includes dirt roads with breathtaking scenery on both sides.
Famous for Audra State Park, this trail follows along the Middle Fork River and takes hikers beneath an impressive above-ground cave. Access to the river can be found off the trail, for those who desire to get closer to the water.
Moderate | 4.8 mile out and back | Randolph County
Part of the Otter Creek Wildlife Management Area, this secluded hike is the ideal way to escape the stress of everyday life and enjoy the great outdoors. The trail starts with a climb up to the junction with Shaver Mountain Trail before continuing down to Otter Creek.
Located in Holly River State Park, this trail crosses several small streams before arriving at the hidden gem of Tecumseh Falls. Best viewed after recent rainfall, these falls only require guests to hike a few steep inclines in order to reach a lovely rest.