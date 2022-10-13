Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20200930-hd-foliage pic Babcock State Park

Babcock State Park turns various shades of orange and red as leaves begin to change in the fall.

 WV Tourism Office | Courtesy photo

Colors are quickly changing throughout the Mountain State and the West Virginia Department of Tourism released its third fall foliage update of the season. Both out-of-state visitors and West Virginia residents are encouraged to check out some of the nation’s best fall foliage before it’s too late.  

“We are thrilled to be catching glimpses of peak color as Almost Heaven swiftly transforms before our eyes,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “We’re in the midst of one of the most beautiful times of the year, and we are hearing from folks all over the state that this is the most beautiful color we’ve had in years. Make this the year that you get out and explore the Mountain State in fall.”

