Pipestem Ziplining (2).jpg

Pipestem State Park offers zipline tours.

 Submitted photo

PIPESTEM – Imagine flying hundreds of feet in the air amidst mountains and over gorges in southern West Virginia.

That is the experience offered by Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours. Pipestem Peaks has lines that sail across the Bluestone River Gorge three times at speeds up to 50 mph. While ziplining at 300 feet, views extend for a mile across the Mountain State.

