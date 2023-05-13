PIPESTEM – Imagine flying hundreds of feet in the air amidst mountains and over gorges in southern West Virginia.
That is the experience offered by Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours. Pipestem Peaks has lines that sail across the Bluestone River Gorge three times at speeds up to 50 mph. While ziplining at 300 feet, views extend for a mile across the Mountain State.
The zipline tour begins at the top of the Canyon Rim Center and works its way down to the bottom of Bluestone Gorge as participants zip from one treetop platform to the next. The zipline trip lasts about three and half hours and consists of nine different ziplines exceeding 1,000 feet in length.
The trip concludes with a tram ride to the starting point. Two professional guides accompany a group of eight guests and follow the highest safety standards in the industry.
The guides share their enthusiasm for and knowledge of ziplining, the history of Pipestem State Park and information on the flora and fauna in the area. The zipline is open to guests ages 10 and up, and all guests must weigh between 100 and 250 pounds. The cost of the tour is $99 per person.
“This is a great way for people to experience the beauty of our area and take part in an exhilarating adventure at the same time,” said Paul Buechler, CEO at Pipestem Adventures.
The Adventure Zone also offers nine other activities. Visitors can choose from skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars on paved and off-road race tracks, 3D archery, ax throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, disc golf and electric motor assisted bikes. The Adventure Zone also opens on May 27.
Other opportunities for fun and adventure at Pipestem include whitewater rafting, horseback riding, kayaking, golfing, rock climbing, mountain biking, a splash park and an adventure lake.