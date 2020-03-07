WVU enters NCAA rifle tournament ranked No. 3

For the first time in several years, West Virginia University’s rifle team will enter the NCAA Championships as a decided underdog.
The Mountaineers go into the March 13-14 event in Lexington, Kentucky, as the nation’s third-ranked team, behind top-ranked University of Kentucky and second-ranked Texas Christian University.
It has been a topsy-turvy year for WVU, which shot well during the fall segment of the season but hasn’t been as sharp during the winter segment.
The Mountaineers looked like world-beaters in late October, when they took down defending national champion TCU in a dual match. The teams tied in aggregate score with 4,708 points apiece, but WVU won the match on the basis of center-target shots, 311-293.
In February, however, the Mountaineers suffered their first regular-season loss since the 2015 season, 4,723 to 4,712, to Kentucky. They finished runner-up to the Wildcats two weeks later during the Great American Rifle Conference tournament.
The WVU squad shot fairly well toward the end of the regular season, in the GARC tournament and in the NCAA qualifying tournament, but not quite as well as it usually does. On average, the Mountaineers’ scores have hovered just above the 4,700 mark. Both Kentucky’s and TCU’s averages during that period have been higher.
Kentucky has shot particularly well. According to the latest NCAA Rifle Team Standings, the Wildcats come into the national championships matches 24 rating points ahead of WVU and 12 points ahead of second-rated TCU.
The UK squad boasts perhaps the nation’s top shooter in Mary Tucker, who has posted six of the top 10 smallbore performances during the 2019-2020 season. She also has posted five of the top 10 air rifle performances.
WVU’s Morgan Phillips was the only Mountaineer to post a smallbore score among the top 10. The Mountaineers’ Milica Babic posted two top 10s in air rifle, including a 599 (of a possible 600) that tied Tucker and TCU’s Kristen Hemphill for top honors for the season.