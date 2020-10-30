The only thing predictable about the 2020 election in West Virginia is that voting will end Tuesday.
The election doesn’t end when the voting does, and it’s possible some races won’t be decided until after election canvassing takes place starting Nov. 9, the Monday after the 2020 general election ends.
There will be absentee ballots trickling in by mail and provisional ballots for county clerks to process, Secretary of State Mac Warner said, and there’s a system for each to follow.
As of Friday morning, 327,189 ballots had been cast in West Virginia, about 26% of the state’s total number of registered voters, said Mike Queen, director of communications for the Secretary of State’s Office.
Based on that number, Queen said election officials are estimating that about 46% of the state’s more than 1.2 million registered voters will participate in the 2020 general election, which would mark the largest voter turnout in West Virginia history.
Of the votes already cast, 128,774 are absentee ballots, about 39% of the total votes. Another 198,445 ballots have been cast during in-person early voting, which ended at 5 p.m. Saturday.
West Virginia voters requested 153,469 absentee ballots for the general election.
Warner was one of those nearly 200,000 people who voted in person. He said he cast his ballot at the Kanawha County Courthouse during the second day of early voting.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all West Virginians were eligible to vote absentee in the 2020 general election. The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Wednesday.
Waiting for results on vote night
With the larger-than-usual number of absentee ballots, it might take until after canvassing ends to decide some races, Warner said.
During the 2020 primary election, when a little more than half the ballots cast were absentee, at least one race — the Democratic Party primary for attorney general — wasn’t decided until the majority of canvassing ended in the state, nine days after the primary.
There are no legal requirements for candidates to concede in their given race, said Deak Kersey, general counsel for the Secretary of State’s Office. If a candidate concedes a race early but has the most votes after canvassing, that person still will serve in office.
“The person who gets the most votes at the end of canvassing is the one who serves in the office,” Kersey said. “Even if they conceded, it’s not official, and it doesn’t become official until those results are actually certified following the canvass.”
Processing the ballots
In all 55 counties, absentee ballots are processed the day they are returned to the clerk’s office, with deputy clerks checking the ballots for signatures, verifying voter registration and sorting them by precinct.
Some counties have counting boards who begin counting absentee ballots and ballots cast during early voting every day, Kersey said.
Even though the votes are counted, they won’t be tabulated until after the polls close.
Counties without counting boards will count and tabulate votes Tuesday, Kersey said.
Absentee ballots may be mailed until Tuesday. Ballots that are postmarked for that day and arrive in county clerks’ offices before canvassing begins will be counted.
If a county clerk hasn’t received a ballot by Tuesday, voters may cast a provisional ballot in person at their local polling places.
If a person casts both an absentee ballot by mail and an in-person provisional ballot, the absentee ballot they mailed will be the one that is counted if it arrives to the clerk by canvassing day, Kersey said.
People voting absentee can track their ballots either by calling their local county clerk’s office to see whether the ballot has been received or by using the absentee ballot tracker on the secretary of state’s website. Voters must list their first and last names and birthdays to see if county clerks have received their ballots.
Voters concerned about whether clerks will receive absentee ballots in time by mail can bring the ballots to polling places and cast provisional ballots in person.
There is no criminal punishment for people who cast provisional ballots in person if their absentee ballot gets stuck or slowed en route to their county clerks’ offices, Warner said.
“That’s the reason we have that provisional process,” Warner said.
Warner noted that, at this point in the election, voters can mail in absentee ballots, but he said the best way to guarantee the ballot arrives in time to be counted is to drop it off directly at a county clerk’s office.
“The mail is extremely reliable and I encourage people to use it,” Warner said Friday. “The only issue is if they wait until the last day. the Post Office itself recommends people send in their ballots at least seven days prior, and we’re four days out right now [from Tuesday]. There is no time to waste.”