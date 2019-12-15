PHOTO: WVSU students celebrate commencement

More than 235 students participated in West Virginia State University's December Commencement Ceremony on Saturday in Institute. Sheri A. Sesay-Tuffour, who earned a doctorate in organizational leadership from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and a bachelor's degree in communications from WVSU, was the commencement speaker. Sesay-Tuffour is the CEO of the American College of Nurse-Midwives. 

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, December 15, 2019

Barker Sr., Wendell - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Blake, Beverly - 3 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Bowers, Edna - 2 p.m., Slate / Bowers Cemetery, near Spencer.

Cottrell, Patricia - 2 p.m., Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Sissonville.

Franco, Stephen - 2 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Goffaux, Elizabeth - 3 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

Higginbotham, William - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hutchinson, Madeline - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Moore, Edna - 2 p.m., Groves Cemetery, Canvas.

Truman, Alice - 2 p.m., Gary & Alice Truman Cemetery.

Tucker, Larry - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

White, Roger - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Wyne, Neta - 3 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.