PHOTOS: AEW 'Dynamite' explodes in Charleston

All Elite Wrestling exploded into Charleston with their signature show, “Dynamite,” Wednesday, Oct. 30. The promotion has been in existence for less than one year, and their show has been airing live on TNT at 8 p.m. every Wednesday since Oct. 2. AEW was founded by Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan and professional wrestlers Cody Rhodes, Nick and Matt Jackson, and Kenny Omega as an alternative to WWE, the largest professional wrestling organization in the world.
West Virginia has a rich professional wrestling history, going back for more than 50 years. It peaked in the 1980s with the Mid-Atlantic territory and its World Champion Ric Flair, featuring his matches against Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA, Ricky Steamboat and others.
“Charleston was always kind of on my hot list, I suppose, of places to go,” Cody Rhodes said in an Aug. 21 Gazette-Mail article. “It’s actually top-five for me, just from my experience when I was on the WWE loop. It’s kind of a similar love I have for Charleston that I have for a place like Savannah, Georgia. It’s a really unspoiled, incredibly excitable market, and those are some of the most fun crowds you can perform in front of. I consider Charleston a jewel of the east.”