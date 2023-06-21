Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Officials from Aflac on Wednesday announced a $100,000 grant to West Virginia Health Right, a free and charitable clinic in Charleston.

The grant will be used for various initiatives like medication, medical supplies and offsetting personnel costs of the organization’s part-time in-house registered dietician and registered nurse health educator.