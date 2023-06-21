Angie Settle, CEO of West Virginia Health Right, talks with Virgil Miller, (center) president of Aflac U.S., and Bob Whitler, president of Health Right's board, during an event Wednesday at Magic Island. As part of a grant presentation, the insurance company donated a commemorative park bench.
Officials from Aflac on Wednesday announced a $100,000 grant to West Virginia Health Right, a free and charitable clinic in Charleston.
The grant will be used for various initiatives like medication, medical supplies and offsetting personnel costs of the organization’s part-time in-house registered dietician and registered nurse health educator.
Aflac's CareGrants program aims to supports support organizations helping to close the gap for people and communities suffering from or highly exposed to medical debt.
According to Aflac's nationwide study, West Virginia and its residents ranked the highest in terms of medical debt exposure.
Aflac selected West Virginia Health Right for its "unwavering commitment to providing access to quality care and serving the needs of all individuals," according to a news release.
As part of the event, Aflac and Health Right officials unveiled a commemorative park bench at Magic Island Park.