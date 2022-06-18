Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The North Charleston Community Center played host to the city's Juneteenth celebration Saturday afternoon with an event that featured live music, inflatables, food and more.

Juneteenth, which was declared a national holiday last year and established as a state holiday earlier this month, dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, bringing news of freedom for enslaved Black people.

