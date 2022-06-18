Tierah Williams (from left), Lora Dixon and Ruth Nowling of North Charleston’s St. Paul A.M.E. Church, dance to the drum music of Kingston Price during Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration at the North Charleston Community Center.
Patty Rosebourgh, a storyteller and performer from Charleston, recites the folktale “The People Could Fly,” which she said had been handed down through generations, during Charleston’s Juneteenth celebration Saturday at the North Charleston Community Center.
Shelia Minor of Rand, (center left), and Carolyn Burnell of North Charleston (center right), listen to a panel discussion during Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration at the North Charleston Community Center.
The North Charleston Community Center played host to the city's Juneteenth celebration Saturday afternoon with an event that featured live music, inflatables, food and more.
Juneteenth, which was declared a national holiday last year and established as a state holiday earlier this month, dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, bringing news of freedom for enslaved Black people.