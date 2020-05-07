PHOTOS: Family, friends parade by Dunbar assisted living facility to greet residents

ABOVE: Residents and staff of SweetBriar Assisted Living in Dunbar wave to family and friends as they drive by in a parade of about 80 cars so they can see each other Thursday. RIGHT: Many of the residents held signs for their family and friends to see. Assisted living and nursing facilities have been restricting visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

