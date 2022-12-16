Chad “Chadder Cheese” Colgrove (center) talks to customers Friday outside the South Charleston Kroger about the vehicle and the trips he and Keagan “Chili Cheese Keags” Schlosser (left, in green hat) have made through states in the area. There are currently six Wienermobiles on the road. This vehicle, based in Madison, Wis., came from Wilmington, N.C., before visiting the Charleston area and next travels to Cincinnati.
The interior of the Wienermobile has six seats — the color of ketchup and mustard — and a blue sky with white clouds painted on the ceiling. The Wienermobile is driven by Hotdoggers and cruises about 500 miles per week.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made several stops in the Kanawha Valley this week, including a trip down Capitol Street in the Charleston Christmas Parade.
The Hotdoggers, the staff who drive and travel with the Wienermobile, made stops at several area Kroger stores to tell people about their travels and the vehicle, which is 27 feet long (that’s about 60 hot dogs in length) and 11 feet high (24 hot dogs). There are currently six Wienermobiles on the road, and the one that visited Charleston is based in Wisconsin.