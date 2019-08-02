Power breaks out late for 8-5 win over Greensboro

A Julio Rodriguez RBI triple with no outs in the bottom of the eighth broke a 5-5 tie Friday night at Appalachian Power Park, sparking the West Virginia Power to an 8-5 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
Rodriguez, the No. 54 minor league prospect in baseball as ranked by mlb.com, hit his first triple of the season to right field, scoring Matt Sanders to break the tie. Sanders led off the inning being hit by a pitch by Alfredo Reyes, who had just entered the game in relief for the Grasshoppers.
The play sparked a Power rally, as Bobby Honeyman followed Rodriguez with an infield single. Austin Shenton followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Rodriguez, and after consecutive wild pitches by Reyes and a strikeout by Jake Anchia, West Virginia’s Nick Rodriguez doubled in Honeyman to give Power reliever Reeves Martin a three-run cushion entering the ninth.
Martin (2-0) retired the Grasshoppers in order, striking out Zack Kone to end it.
West Virginia welcomes the Rome Braves to Charleston for a four-game series that begins at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.