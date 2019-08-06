Power ends home stand with 8-6 loss to Rome

West Virginia's Onil Pena hit a home run for the third consecutive game but it wasn't enough as the Rome Braves handed the Power an 8-6 defeat Tuesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.
Pena's homer, his 15th of the season, came in the fourth inning. The two-run shot, a 433-foot blast to center field, gave the Power (21-24 second half, 58-57 overall) a 5-2 lead. Pena became the first West Virginia slugger to leave the yard in three consecutive games since Adrian Valerio did it in June 2017.
The Power also got RBI hits from Matt Sanders, Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Honeyman to take the early lead.
Power starter Nate Fisher pitched six innings with a career-high six strikeouts en route to his first career quality start.
Rome (22-23, 52-62) rallied for the lead in the seventh inning as four of the first five batters reached against Reid Morgan (1-1). The Braves ended up plating four runs in the frame, and added two more in the eighth on solo homers by Braulio Vasquez and Justin Dean.
Pena got one of those runs back in the eighth with an RBI single, but Tanner Lawson subdued West Virginia in the ninth to pick up his second save of the season. Kasey Kalich (1-1) grabbed the win with two innings of hitless relief.
Following the league-wide off day Wednesday, the Power hits the road for a four-game series with the Lakewood BlueClaws beginning Thursday night. Ryne Inman (7-7, 4.74 ERA) gets the ball for West Virginia, while Lakewood sends righty Tom Sutera (0-1, 13.50) to the mound.
The Power returns to Appalachian Power Park on Aug. 15 for the start of a four-game series against Hagerstown.