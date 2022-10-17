Hurricane's boys and Cabell Midland's girls won the Mountain State Athletic Conference cross country meet on Oct. 8 at Cabell Midland High in Ona.
Hurricane earned 21 points to run away from second-place Cabell Midland (45) on the boys side and Cabell Midland's girls earned 36 points to best second-place Hurricane (62).
Hurricane's Ty Steorts had the top individual boys time (15:59) to earn MSAC Runner of the Year while Hurricane's Audrey Hall was the girls Runner of the Year with a time of 18:59.
The top 10 finishers at the MSAC meet earn All-MSAC honors. On the boys side, Hurricane's Aaron Kidd placed second (16:05), Hurricane's Nick Kennedy earned third (16:19), Cabell Midland's Tristan Blatt was fourth (16:44), Hurricane's Brady Dawkins placed fifth (16:58), George Washington's Ryan Bazzle earned sixth (17:14), Cabell Midland's Jared Bailey placed seventh (17:16), Jack Mills of Parkersburg South finished in eighth place (17:21), Cabell Midland's Braden Elswick was ninth (17:26) and Hurricane's Mason Lewis was 10th (17:35).
On the girls side, Cabell Midland's Savannah Pritt placed in second behind Hall (19:31), Ella Hardin of Hurricane was third (19:40), St. Albans' Abigail Torman earned fourth (20:09), Cabell Midland's Quinn Hazelett finished in fifth (20:23), Kate Meek of Cabell Midland was sixth (21:01), George Washington's Ava Mitias earned seventh (21:06), Parkersburg's Ellie Hines placed eighth (21:11), Parkersburg's Aubrey Lantz was ninth (21:19) and Parkersburg's Katie Rutherford was 10th (21:20).
In the team standings on the boys side, Parkersburg placed third (89), St. Albans earned fourth (126), Huntington was fifth (143), George Washington placed sixth (143), Riverside was seventh (185) and Spring Valley placed eighth (214).
Parkersburg was also third in the team standings (66), followed by St. Albans in fourth (125), George Washington earned fifth (130), Huntington was sixth (131) and Spring Valley placed seventh (188).
The boys MSAC Coach of the Year was Hurricane's Dru Bora and the Girls Coach of the Year was Cabell Midland's Chris Parsons.