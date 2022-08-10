agate Prep football scrimmage schedule Aug 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALLKanawha Valley scrimmage scheduleFriday, Aug. 12St. Albans at Van, 7 p.m.Man, Wayne at George Washington, 6 p.m.Riverside, Winfield at Cabell Midland, 6 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 13Sherman at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Independence at Herbert Hoover, 6 p.m.Tolsia at Nitro, 1 p.m.Friday, Aug. 19St. Albans at Sissonville, 7 p.m. Herbert Hoover at Capital, 5 p.m.Woodrow Wilson at Nitro, noonMorgantown at George Washington, 6 p.m.Riverside at Winfield, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Thomas pleads guilty in KJ Taylor's death top story Dozens of Clay, Kanawha County landowners threaten to sue Elk River Trail developer over right-of-way ownership claim top story WVU football: Bartlett feels at home at bandit Kathleen Jacobs: Adding to the victor's spoils (Opinion) top story WV Supreme Court orders child opioid cases to Mass Litigation Panel Steve Roberts: WV deserves more than Beltway manipulation (Opinion) Hoppy Kercheval: Is a reshuffling in GOP leadership coming? (Opinion) Bil Lepp: Replacement theory is dumb (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it'