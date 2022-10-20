Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SC-St Albans
St Albans' Eli Littlejohn (10) looks for running room while being chased by South Charleston's Mari Lawton (32) and Jayson Barnett (34) in the 2021 meeting between the teams, won by SC 55-0.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

One team will be walking off the the field of Eagle Stadium with its first win of the season on Friday.

Winless South Charleston (0-7) is set to host fellow winless Mountain State Athletic Conference rival St. Albans (0-7) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

