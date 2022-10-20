One team will be walking off the the field of Eagle Stadium with its first win of the season on Friday.
Winless South Charleston (0-7) is set to host fellow winless Mountain State Athletic Conference rival St. Albans (0-7) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 20, 2022 @ 5:30 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
One team will be walking off the the field of Eagle Stadium with its first win of the season on Friday.
Winless South Charleston (0-7) is set to host fellow winless Mountain State Athletic Conference rival St. Albans (0-7) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Black Eagles and the Red Dragons have a storied history as Friday will be the 90th matchup between the teams since they started playing in 1931. St. Albans leads the all-time series with a record of 47-42 but South Charleston has won 13 of the last 14 matchups dating back to 2008. St. Albans' lone win since then was a 16-6 victory in 2017.
South Charleston has been dominant since the 2017 loss, outscoring St. Albans 216-13 in the last four matchups between the teams. The Black Eagles won last year's contest 55-0.
This year's matchup, though, features a different South Charleston team with a new coaching staff and myriad new players.
It's been an offensive struggle for both teams this year. St. Albans has been outscored 340-79 while South Charleston has been outscored 314-37.
"I think we match up pretty well," St. Albans coach Williel Washington said. "South Charleston has a good coach. Their defensive front is pretty stout. I think that's where we're going to start first is trying to offset that defensive front and move the ball a little bit."
South Charleston's defensive line, led by Division I linebacker prospect Mari Lawton, has garnered a good reputation this year. Washington explained what else South Charleston brings to the table.
"They have the potential to move the ball, especially from the backfield," Washington said. "Their secondary is basically like ours. It's just young. It's just unfortunate that we're in the situation, the same boat. Looking at film, I think we're kind of even. There's not much different in our teams other than the coaching style are a little different."
Washington said it's on the offense to produce in order for the Red Dragons to walk away with their first victory.
"Score. We have to score, take care of the ball, eliminate silly penalties and take care of the football, no turnovers," Washington said. "Play hard for four quarters."
St. Albans has shown glimpses of its offensive ability in the past two weeks. After scoring a combined 31 points in its first four games, the Red Dragons surpassed that total in the last two games alone. Though the games resulted in losses, St. Albans scored 22 points on Oct. 7 in a 43-22 loss against Ripley and tallied 26 points last week when it fell to George Washington 64-26.
"We've been trying to get to the point where we can run the ball," Washington said. "We've been working on the same thing, running the football. In high school football you have to run it. Everybody loves to have a passing game, but we have to run the football."
Running back Eli Littlejohn is the leading rusher for the Red Dragons as he has 75 carries for 430 yards and five touchdowns.
Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.