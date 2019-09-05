You are the owner of this article.
Prep football standings, statistics -- Sept. 6

scrimmage4
Nitro quarterback Trevor Lowe ranks among the Cardinal Conference leaders in both passing and rushing.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Cabell Midland 1-0 1-0
1. Riverside 1-0 1-0
1. South Charleston 1-0 1-0
4. Hurricane 0-0 1-0
4. Parkersburg 0-0 1-0
4. Spring Valley 0-0 1-0
4. Huntington 0-0 0-0
4. Capital 0-0 0-1
9. George Washington 0-1 0-1
9. St. Albans 0-1 0-1
9. Woodrow Wilson 0-1 0-1

Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.

Cardinal Conference standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Herbert Hoover 1-0 1-0
1. Poca 1-0 1-0
1. Sissonville 1-0 1-0
4. Logan 0-0 0-1
4. Mingo Central 0-0 0-1
4. Wayne 0-0 0-1
4 Winfield 0-0 0-1
8. Scott 0-1 0-1
8. Chapmanville 0-1 0-1
8. Nitro 0-1 0-1

Other schools standings: Class AAA

School Record
Greenbrier East 1-0
Parkersburg South 1-0
Ripley 0-1

Other schools standings: Class AA

School Record
Clay County 1-0
Man 1-0
Nicholas County 1-0
Point Pleasant 0-0
Braxton County 0-1
Roane County 0-1

Other schools standings: Class A

School Record
Webster County 1-0
Ravenswood 1-0
Buffalo 0-1
Sherman 0-1
Tolsia 0-1
Tug Valley 0-1
Van 0-1
Wahama 0-1

Conference leaders

MSAC

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Caden Easterling, Riv. 23 255 11.1 3
Christian Hill, Hurr. 13 173 13.3 3
Bryson Singer, Park. 21 155 7.4 0
Charlie Pierson, Riv. 9 121 13.4 1
Javante Elzy, River. 9 111 12.3 1
Luke Christopher, SV 8 110 13.8 0
Nate Ellis, SV 11 99 9.0 1
J.J. Roberts, Midland 6 91 15.2 1

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Austin Womack, Hurr. 11-12 300 4 0
Trey Dunn, SC 5-9 138 1 1
Bryson Singer, Park. 6-15 126 2 0
Caden McCoy, SA 9-18 99 1 0
R.T. Alexander, GW 11-23 90 1 3
Evan Landers, Cap. 8-20 90 0 1
M. McMillen, WW 8-14 67 1 1

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Qwailei Turner, SC 2 97 48.5 1
Ryan Moses, Hurr. 4 80 20.0 2
Chase Hager, Hurr. 1 77 77.0 1
Nate Barham, Hurr. 2 65 32.5 1
K.J. Taylor, Capital 4 64 16.0 0
A. Cunningham, Hurr. 2 52 26.0 0

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Caden Easterling, Riv. 3 0 0 18
Christian Hill, Hurr. 3 0 0 18
Matt Curry, Parkers. 2 0 1 14
Jakob Caudill, Midland 2 0 0 12
Caiden Davis, SC 2 0 0 12
Isaac Isabell, GW 2 0 0 12
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 2 0 0 12
David Livingston, SV 2 0 0 12
Ryan Moses, Hurr. 2 0 0 12

Cardinal

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 13 295 22.7 4
Zach Paxton, HH 23 133 5.8 2
Chase Berry, Chap. 19 120 6.3 0
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 20 119 6.0 1
Jackson Foster, Siss. 11 114 10.4 0
Nick Vance, Winfield 18 111 6.2 0
E. Thompson, Siss. 10 86 8.6 1
Ben Kee, Hoover 16 77 4.8 0
John Covert, Win. 23 76 3.3 1

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 18-24 295 3 1
Daylin Goad, MC 8-14 137 1 3
Nick Vance, Win. 12-19 132 2 0
Jay Cook, Poca 7-10 130 2 0
P, Shamblin, Sisson. 10-21 123 2 0
Chase Berry, Chap. 9-18 72 0 1
Nick Grayam, HH 3-9 70 1 0
Jordan Hayes, Log. 5-12 68 1 1

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Drew Hatfield, MC 7 107 15.3 1
Dallas Hazelett, Nit. 4 104 26.0 1
Anthony Jackson, Nit. 8 93 11.6 1
K. Johnson, Nitro 4 88 22.0 1
Hunter Morris, Win. 5 84 16.8 0
Austin Fisher, Siss. 4 75 18.8 1
Corey Townsend, Log. 4 65 16.3 1
Toby Payne, Poca 2 50 25.0 1
Nathan Harper, HH 1 48 48.0 1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 4 0 0 24
Zach Paxton, HH 2 0 0 12
Several tied at 6

Other schools

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Reece Nutter, Web. 15 181 12.1 3
Josh Moody, Man 2 156 78.0 2
Timmy Baker, Nich. 14 154 11.0 2
Devin Gaines, South 19 146 7.7 1
Marion Lawson, GE 21 117 5.6 1
Lucas Lynch, Clay 18 103 5.7 3
Dawson Tharp, Web. 13 103 7.9 1
Justin Hill, Nicholas 16 101 6.3 1
Zach O'Dell, Nich. 13 100 7.7 1
Justin Paletti, Brax. 6 100 16.7 0
T.J. Hager, Sherman 20 93 4.7 2
Brandon Penn, PS 10 88 8.8 1
David Stewart, Van 15 84 5.6 0
Brady Green, Van 4 81 20.3 1

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Brandon Penn, PS 13-27 274 4 0
Grant Krajeski, Clay 25-33 242 3 0
Ethan Varney, TV 11-25 172 1 1
Caleb Milton, Man 4-4 160 3 0
Monquelle Davis, GE 2-2 112 2 0
Logan Conley, Brax. 14-20 100 2 1

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Dylan Day, South 6 149 24.8 2
Logan Vance, Clay 8 138 17.3 3
Kyle King, GE 3 127 42.3 2
Caleb May, TV 7 123 17.6 1
Quentin Moody, Man 2 108 54.0 2

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Lucas Lynch, Clay 4 0 0 24
Logan Vance, Clay 3 0 2 22
Reece Nutter, Web. 3 0 1 20
Kyle King, GE 3 0 0 18
Timmy Baker, Nich. 2 0 0 12
Colby Buzzard, Sher. 2 0 0 12
Dylan Day, South 2 0 0 12
T.J. Hager, Sherman 2 0 0 12
Josh Moody, Man 2 0 0 12
Quentin Moody, Man 2 0 0 12
Nick Plumley, Man 2 0 0 12
Jadyn Stewart, Brax. 2 0 0 12
Noah Westfall, Ripley 2 0 0 12

NOTE: Stats do not include Roane County, Scott and Tolsia, which have not provided reports. Stats can be emailed to rickryan@wvgazettemail by noon Thursday.

