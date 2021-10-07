agate Prep football: Standings, stats -- Oct. 7 Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All Rating 1. Huntington 6-0 6-0 14.83 2. Cabell Midland 4-1 5-1 11.67 3. South Charleston 3-1 4-1 10.80 4. Spring Valley 4-2 4-2 9.17 5. George Wash. 2-2 3-2 8.40 6. Hurricane 2-3 3-3 6.33 7. Parkersburg 1-4 2-4 4.67 8. Capital 1-3 1-4 2.60 9. Riverside 1-3 1-4 2.40 10. St. Albans 0-5 1-5 1.50 NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 5-0 6-0 2. Poca 3-0 4-0 3. Scott 3-1 4-1 3. Logan 3-1 4-2 3. Winfield 3-1 3-2 6. Wayne 1-3 2-4 7. Sissonville 1-4 1-5 8. Chapmanville 1-5 1-5 9. Nitro 0-5 0-6 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Greenbrier East 4-1 Parkersburg South 3-2 Lincoln County 3-3 Woodrow Wilson 2-3 Ripley 1-5 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Nicholas County 4-1 Point Pleasant 4-1 Roane County 4-1 Clay County 3-1 Braxton County 1-4 Mingo Central 1-4 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Van 3-1 Sherman 4-2 Man 3-3 Tug Valley 2-3 Wahama 2-3 Buffalo 1-3 Tolsia 0-4 Webster County 0-4 Ravenswood 0-6 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Jackson Fetty, CM 144 909 6.3 8 Mason Moran, CM 53 586 11.1 7 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 76 502 6.6 5 Andrew Baria, River. 76 476 6.3 4 Bryson Singer, Prk. 94 435 4.6 7 Jace Caldwell, SV 56 432 7.7 5 C. Schmidt, CM 50 395 7.9 9 Curtis Jones, Hunt. 64 373 5.8 4 Trey Dunn, SC 53 358 6.8 5 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int I. Borrero, Hurr. 79-115 1267 8 10 Trey Dunn, SC 68-144 1107 13 6 JacQai Long, Cap. 81-142 1067 7 4 Dalton Fouch, SV 55-93 965 14 2 Abe Fenwick, GW 54-108 911 10 5 G. Lochow, Hunt. 56-100 905 8 3 Jake Walker, Riv. 55-118 581 2 6 David Parsons, Prk. 48-89 579 4 5 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Noah Waynick, Hnt. 19 456 24.0 4 Ty Bartrum, SV 21 438 20.9 8 Chase Hager, Hurr. 26 438 16.9 3 Shawn James, Cap. 24 403 16.8 5 T. Fitzpatrick, GW 20 344 17.2 6 Wayne Harris, SC 20 305 15.3 4 C. McCorkle, SC 12 293 24.4 4 JT James, Hurr. 18 265 14.7 2 Bryson Singer, Prk. 20 257 12.0 1 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points C. Schmidt, CM 13 0 0 78 Ty Bartrum, SV 10 0 1 62 Shawn James, Cap. 10 0 0 60 Jace Caldwell, SV 9 0 0 54 Bryson Singer, Park. 9 0 0 54 Jackson Fetty, CM 8 0 0 48 Amari Felder, Hunt. 7 0 0 42 Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 7 0 0 42 Mason Moran, CM 7 0 0 42 Olivia Charles, CM 0 3 32 41 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD K. Vanhoose, Wayne 91 610 6.7 7 Bryson Tate. Wion. 87 576 6.6 7 Dane Hatfield, HH 55 575 10.5 7 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 63 528 8.4 6 Cooper Martin, Sct. 104 525 5.1 8 Hunter Bartley, HH 72 493 6.9 12 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 110 442 4.0 5 Brody Dalton, Chap. 59 407 6.9 4 Braxton Smith, Nitro 81 383 4.7 2 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Jorday Hayes, Log. 72-132 1190 12 6 B. Thompson, Siss. 77-116 891 5 3 Matt Frye, Scott 35-67 816 6 3 Dane Hatfield, HH 50-73 759 8 3 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 33-65 541 6 4 Brycen Brown, Win. 41-73 529 6 5 Ethan Taylor, Siss. 22-47 354 1 2 Brody Dalton, Chap. 33-66 316 4 0 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Carson Kirk, Logan 27 521 19.3 7 Brayden Perdue, Sis. 29 491 16.9 1 Aiden Slack, Logan 30 485 16.2 5 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 18 381 21.2 1 Toby Payne, Poca 19 329 17.3 6 Jacob Burns, HH 16 310 19.4 3 Jake Wiseman, Sis. 21 299 14.2 1 Devin Hatfield, HH 16 261 16.3 4 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Hunter Bartley, HH 12 0 0 72 Cooper Martin, Scott 8 0 2 52 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 8 0 2 52 Levi Paxton, HH 0 3 40 50 Toby Payne, Poca 8 0 0 48 Dane Hatfield, HH 7 0 0 42 Devin Hatfield, HH 7 0 0 42 Carson Kirk, Logan 7 0 0 42 Landon Stone, Scott 7 0 0 42 Bryson Tate, Win. 7 0 0 42 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Isaiah Smith, LC 96 928 9/7 9 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 114 805 7.1 10 Gavin Jeffers, Point 73 739 10.1 9 Evan Roach, Point 93 658 7.1 16 Skyler Delk, Roane 106 620 5.9 8 Briar Begler, Roane 97 617 6.4 7 Isaiah Casto, Rav. 107 602 5.6 5 Brady Green, Van 75 563 7.5 8 Andrew Pritt, Brax. 79 550 7.0 8 Ian Cline, GE 102 517 5.1 4 Robt. Shockey, PS 88 510 5.8 6 C.J. Winnell, Sher. 83 499 6.0 6 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Noah Collins, Clay 50-120 722 5 6 Monq. Davis, GE 37-61 548 8 1 Gabe Bates, LC 47-82 638 8 2 I. Canterbury, Man 39-83 578 6 7 Robt. Shockey, PS 80-116 1003 9 5 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 30-56 611 5 7 Ty Stephens, Rip. 41-85 472 8 3 TJ Hager, Sherm. 36-72 578 6 6 M. McMillen, WW 60-110 859 7 5 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, PS 53 636 12.0 6 B.J. Williams, Clay 18 344 19.1 2 Keynan Cook,WW 21 324 15.4 3 J. Harless, Man 19 311 16.4 5 Elijah Redfern, WW 17 290 17.1 2 Shawn Banks, Rav. 12 244 20.3 1 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, Point 16 0 0 96 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 13 0 2 82 Isaiah Smith, LC 13 0 0 78 Andrew Pritt, Brax. 9 0 5 64 Cyrus Traugh, South 10 0 0 60 Skyler Delk, Roane 8 0 4 56 Gavin Jeffers, Point 9 0 0 54 Briar Begler, Roane 7 0 5 52 Brady Green, Van 8 0 1 50 NOTE: Statistics do not include Mingo Central, Tolsia and Wahama, which have not provided complete reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Prep football: Winfield, Poca collide again -- this time, with both on a roll Gazette-Mail editorial: New Town Center owner's message hardly reassuring Prep football: Hurricane squares off with unfamiliar foe in Lincoln County Prep soccer: Hurricane's girls win MSAC title over George Washington top story WVU football: Mountaineer QB Doege tackles criticism head-on agate Prep football: Standings, stats -- Oct. 7 New report argues carbon capture, use and storage technologies would be too costly for WV, nation Joseph Wyatt: God doesn't need legislative help (Opinion) Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 8, 2021 Daily Mail WV Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health Genetic testing provides answers – and options – for patients concerned about breast cancer risk From caregiver to patient: CAMC mammographer undergoing breast cancer treatment Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business