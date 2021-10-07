The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Huntington 6-0 6-0 14.83
2. Cabell Midland 4-1 5-1 11.67
3. South Charleston 3-1 4-1 10.80
4. Spring Valley 4-2 4-2 9.17
5. George Wash. 2-2 3-2 8.40
6. Hurricane 2-3 3-3 6.33
7. Parkersburg 1-4 2-4 4.67
8. Capital 1-3 1-4 2.60
9. Riverside 1-3 1-4 2.40
10. St. Albans 0-5 1-5 1.50

NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Herbert Hoover 5-0 6-0
2. Poca 3-0 4-0
3. Scott 3-1 4-1
3. Logan 3-1 4-2
3. Winfield 3-1 3-2
6. Wayne 1-3 2-4
7. Sissonville 1-4 1-5
8. Chapmanville 1-5 1-5
9. Nitro 0-5 0-6

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 4-1
Parkersburg South 3-2
Lincoln County 3-3
Woodrow Wilson 2-3
Ripley 1-5

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Nicholas County 4-1
Point Pleasant 4-1
Roane County 4-1
Clay County 3-1
Braxton County 1-4
Mingo Central 1-4

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Van 3-1
Sherman 4-2
Man 3-3
Tug Valley 2-3
Wahama 2-3
Buffalo 1-3
Tolsia 0-4
Webster County 0-4
Ravenswood 0-6

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Jackson Fetty, CM 144 909 6.3 8
Mason Moran, CM 53 586 11.1 7
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 76 502 6.6 5
Andrew Baria, River. 76 476 6.3 4
Bryson Singer, Prk. 94 435 4.6 7
Jace Caldwell, SV 56 432 7.7 5
C. Schmidt, CM 50 395 7.9 9
Curtis Jones, Hunt. 64 373 5.8 4
Trey Dunn, SC 53 358 6.8 5

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
I. Borrero, Hurr. 79-115 1267 8 10
Trey Dunn, SC 68-144 1107 13 6
JacQai Long, Cap. 81-142 1067 7 4
Dalton Fouch, SV 55-93 965 14 2
Abe Fenwick, GW 54-108 911 10 5
G. Lochow, Hunt. 56-100 905 8 3
Jake Walker, Riv. 55-118 581 2 6
David Parsons, Prk. 48-89 579 4 5

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Noah Waynick, Hnt. 19 456 24.0 4
Ty Bartrum, SV 21 438 20.9 8
Chase Hager, Hurr. 26 438 16.9 3
Shawn James, Cap. 24 403 16.8 5
T. Fitzpatrick, GW 20 344 17.2 6
Wayne Harris, SC 20 305 15.3 4
C. McCorkle, SC 12 293 24.4 4
JT James, Hurr. 18 265 14.7 2
Bryson Singer, Prk. 20 257 12.0 1

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
C. Schmidt, CM 13 0 0 78
Ty Bartrum, SV 10 0 1 62
Shawn James, Cap. 10 0 0 60
Jace Caldwell, SV 9 0 0 54
Bryson Singer, Park. 9 0 0 54
Jackson Fetty, CM 8 0 0 48
Amari Felder, Hunt. 7 0 0 42
Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 7 0 0 42
Mason Moran, CM 7 0 0 42
Olivia Charles, CM 0 3 32 41

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
K. Vanhoose, Wayne 91 610 6.7 7
Bryson Tate. Wion. 87 576 6.6 7
Dane Hatfield, HH 55 575 10.5 7
Woodard-Jones, Poc. 63 528 8.4 6
Cooper Martin, Sct. 104 525 5.1 8
Hunter Bartley, HH 72 493 6.9 12
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 110 442 4.0 5
Brody Dalton, Chap. 59 407 6.9 4
Braxton Smith, Nitro 81 383 4.7 2

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jorday Hayes, Log. 72-132 1190 12 6
B. Thompson, Siss. 77-116 891 5 3
Matt Frye, Scott 35-67 816 6 3
Dane Hatfield, HH 50-73 759 8 3
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 33-65 541 6 4
Brycen Brown, Win. 41-73 529 6 5
Ethan Taylor, Siss. 22-47 354 1 2
Brody Dalton, Chap. 33-66 316 4 0

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Carson Kirk, Logan 27 521 19.3 7
Brayden Perdue, Sis. 29 491 16.9 1
Aiden Slack, Logan 30 485 16.2 5
Jayden Sharps, Sct. 18 381 21.2 1
Toby Payne, Poca 19 329 17.3 6
Jacob Burns, HH 16 310 19.4 3
Jake Wiseman, Sis. 21 299 14.2 1
Devin Hatfield, HH 16 261 16.3 4

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Hunter Bartley, HH 12 0 0 72
Cooper Martin, Scott 8 0 2 52
Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 8 0 2 52
Levi Paxton, HH 0 3 40 50
Toby Payne, Poca 8 0 0 48
Dane Hatfield, HH 7 0 0 42
Devin Hatfield, HH 7 0 0 42
Carson Kirk, Logan 7 0 0 42
Landon Stone, Scott 7 0 0 42
Bryson Tate, Win. 7 0 0 42

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Isaiah Smith, LC 96 928 9/7 9
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 114 805 7.1 10
Gavin Jeffers, Point 73 739 10.1 9
Evan Roach, Point 93 658 7.1 16
Skyler Delk, Roane 106 620 5.9 8
Briar Begler, Roane 97 617 6.4 7
Isaiah Casto, Rav. 107 602 5.6 5
Brady Green, Van 75 563 7.5 8
Andrew Pritt, Brax. 79 550 7.0 8
Ian Cline, GE 102 517 5.1 4
Robt. Shockey, PS 88 510 5.8 6
C.J. Winnell, Sher. 83 499 6.0 6

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Noah Collins, Clay 50-120 722 5 6
Monq. Davis, GE 37-61 548 8 1
Gabe Bates, LC 47-82 638 8 2
I. Canterbury, Man 39-83 578 6 7
Robt. Shockey, PS 80-116 1003 9 5
Jacob Bowling, Rav. 30-56 611 5 7
Ty Stephens, Rip. 41-85 472 8 3
TJ Hager, Sherm. 36-72 578 6 6
M. McMillen, WW 60-110 859 7 5

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, PS 53 636 12.0 6
B.J. Williams, Clay 18 344 19.1 2
Keynan Cook,WW 21 324 15.4 3
J. Harless, Man 19 311 16.4 5
Elijah Redfern, WW 17 290 17.1 2
Shawn Banks, Rav. 12 244 20.3 1

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Evan Roach, Point 16 0 0 96
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 13 0 2 82
Isaiah Smith, LC 13 0 0 78
Andrew Pritt, Brax. 9 0 5 64
Cyrus Traugh, South 10 0 0 60
Skyler Delk, Roane 8 0 4 56
Gavin Jeffers, Point 9 0 0 54
Briar Begler, Roane 7 0 5 52
Brady Green, Van 8 0 1 50

NOTE: Statistics do not include Mingo Central, Tolsia and Wahama, which have not provided complete reports.

