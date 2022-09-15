Prep football standings, stats -- Sept. 16 Sep 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conference standingsNOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating system.Conference leadersNOTE: Does not include Buffalo, Mingo Central, St. Albans, Tolsia and Webster County, which have not supplied complete reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News top story Ryan Pritt: Bad luck must start evening out for WVU's Brown Marshall basketball: Herd men's team announces 2022-23 schedule AP Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power WVU football: Bluefield product Sean Martin rounding into form in year three WVU men's soccer opens Sun Belt action with Coastal Carolina Like a puppy, Sean Martin is inquisitive and filled with potential Joseph Wyatt: Does Derrick Evans have a future in politics? (Opinion) Artist to debut collection of watercolors inspired by trip to WV Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts