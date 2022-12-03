Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield passes as the Huskies take on Independence in the Super Six on Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

WHEELING – Herbert Hoover didn’t get the result it wanted in Friday’s Class AA championship game, but the Huskies did get one thing correct – they were in the right location.

Playing for a state title is something the program might have thought unfathomable in recent years. The Huskies, after all, had compiled a mere three playoff wins in 25 years before this season.

