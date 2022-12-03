WHEELING – Herbert Hoover didn’t get the result it wanted in Friday’s Class AA championship game, but the Huskies did get one thing correct – they were in the right location.
Playing for a state title is something the program might have thought unfathomable in recent years. The Huskies, after all, had compiled a mere three playoff wins in 25 years before this season.
So just being at Wheeling Island Stadium during the first weekend in December was a big step in the right direction, even with a 42-7 setback to Independence. And that fact was certainly not lost on third-year Huskies coach Joey Fields.
“There were four quarters left tonight in double-A West Virginia high school football,’’ Fields said after the game, “and we were part of it. If I had to choose, I’d get beat in this game every year because you know you’re playing with the opportunity to win a state championship.
“So proud of this group and so proud of this community. I think everyone in the stadium could hear and see that pride we had for our school. You could see that Elk River pride tonight during the game.’’
Of course, Hoover’s had a few more obstacles to overcome than most schools aiming for a spot in the Super Six. A devastating 2016 flood wiped out the school building in Falling Rock, and students have been forced to take classes in portable structures outside Elkview Middle School and share that school’s gym for its sports teams.
“Nothing was easy for us,’’ Fields said, “and nothing was easy for this community. We just keep persevering and fighting each day, and I’m so proud to be part of this school. I thought we accomplished so much with this group.’’
Fields has led the Huskies to playoff berths in each of his first three seasons, not to mention the program’s first 10-0 regular season since 1977, turned in last year when Hoover earned the top seed for the AA playoffs. That season ended with a 30-28 loss to state power Fairmont Senior in the first round.
“What we’ve accomplished in three years,’’ Fields said. “Multiple playoff wins, No. 1 seed. I think we’ve played for two state championships now. Hey, no disrespect to Independence, because they deserve this, but we feel we played for the state championship against Fairmont last year. We thought we were the two best teams.
“But to play in this state championship, we’re way ahead of schedule. Hey, we’re getting ready to get the best facility in the state of West Virginia coming next year. When the honeymoon’s over, there will be another burst of excitement for this community and this school and this program.’’
A new school building is set to open next fall, along with a sparkling football facility with field turf.
The team Fields expects to play at those new digs should also bear watching. Besides sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield, already a two-year starter, the Huskies return three starting offensive linemen and sophomore running back Rocco Frye, a 1,000-yard rusher who suffered a season-ending knee injury a few weeks ago.
Independence coach John H. Lilly, whose defense contained Hatfield Friday night, realizes where the Huskies program now resides.
“We really put a lot of pressure on Dane,’’ Lilly said, “but he’s a great quarterback. And before he’s finished, he’ll be back up here.’’
nnn
Despite the 35-point loss, Hoover flashed a few highlights during Friday’s game:
N On a fourth and 17 play from the Indy 38 early in the second quarter, Fields rolled the dice and Hatfield found Jacob Burns for a 20-yard gain and a first down.
N A third-quarter punt of 44 yards by Hoover’s Levi Paxton pinned the Patriots at their own 5.
N Late in the third quarter, defensive back Andrew Rollyson intercepted a Trey Bowers pass, giving the Huskies the ball at the Indy 49. It was just the fourth time Bowers had thrown a pick all season.
N Hoover’s lone score early in the fourth quarter was a thing of beauty as Hatfield heaved a rainbow to Rollyson, who was double covered but made a lunging catch in the back of the end zone on a 24-yard play.
Fields lauded the improvement of his team from the start of the season, when the Huskies scrimmaged none other than Independence in August.
“If you would have been at our scrimmage,’’ Fields said, “you would have said, ‘Wow, how much better have the Huskies gotten since when we played them?’ They kind of had their way with us.’’