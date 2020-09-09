Essential reporting in volatile times.

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Friday's games

Beallsville (Ohio) at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Berkeley Springs at Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Point Pleasant

Clay County at Roane County

Doddridge County at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

East Fairmont at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Hampshire at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Ripley

Magnolia at Shadyside (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Moorefield at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Musselman at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Wyoming East

Parkersburg South at Woodrow Wilson

Pendleton County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Preston at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Ritchie County at Wahama

River View at Independence

Shady Spring at Summers County

Sherman at Richwood, 7 p.m.

South Harrison at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Van at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Weir at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Westside at Greenbrier West

Wheeling Central at Parkersburg

Wheeling Park at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Ravenswood

Wirt County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Madonna at Scott, 4 p.m.

Valley Wetzel vs. Cameron at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Herbert Hoover at Nitro (tentative), 7 p.m.

South Charleston at St. Albans (tentative), 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Riverside (tentative), 7 p.m.

Winfield at Sissonville (tentative), 7 p.m.