agate Prep football week 4 schedule agate Sep 9, 2022 WEEK 4 SCHEDULEFriday, Sept. 16Bluefield at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.Braxton County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.Cabell Midland at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.Capital at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.East Ridge, Ky. at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.Greenbrier East at Stuarts Draft, Va., 7 p.m.Greenbrier West at Webster County, 7 p.m.Huntington at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.Hurricane at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.Independence at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.Lewis County at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.Liberty Raleigh at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.Man at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.Marietta, Ohio at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.Mountview at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.Nicholas County at Lincoln, 7 p.m.Nitro at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Oak Hill at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.Parkersburg at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.Petersburg at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.PikeView at Westside, 7 p.m.Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.Ravenswood at Wirt County, 7 p.m.Richwood at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.Scott at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.South Harrison at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.Tolsia at Van, 7 p.m.Winfield at Wayne, 7 p.m.Open: Buffalo, Herbert Hoover, Princeton, Riverside, Wyoming East