Hurricane's boys and Cabell Midland's girls won the Mountain State Athletic Conference cross country meet on Oct. 8 at Cabell Midland High in Ona. 

Hurricane earned 21 points to run away from second-place Cabell Midland (45) on the boys side and Cabell Midland's girls earned 36 points to best second-place Hurricane (62).

