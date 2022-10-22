agate Prep schedule Oct. 24-29 Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross country Saturday, Oct. 29State meet at Cabell Midland High, 9 a.m.VolleyballMonday, Oct. 24Greenbrier West/Buffalo at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.Hurricane/Winfield/Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 25St. Albans/Clay County at Buffalo, 6 p.m.PikeView at Herbert Hoover, 5 p.m.Nitro at Ripley, 7 p.m.Capital at Parkersburg, 5:30 p.m.Riverside/Summers County at Charleston Catholic, 7 p.m.South Charleston/Winfield at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26Riverside at Winfield, 7 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 27Clay County/ Charleston Catholic at Sissonville, 6:30 p.m.Van at Poca, 6 p.m.St. Albans at Winfield, 6 p.m.Riverside at Capital, 6:30 p.m.Friday, Oct. 28Saturday, Oct. 29Cardinal Conference Tournament, at Poca, 10 a.m.MSAC Tournament at Parkersburg, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News top story WVU football: Morton, Brooks lead Texas Tech's 48-10 romp over Mountaineers Moore, Swint: An intergenerational toll on children in W.Va. (Opinion) Chuck Landon: Harrell's homecoming gone with wind MEC football roundup: WVSU trips Concord; UC piles it on against Pembroke Betty Rivard: Three races to take a hard look at (Opinion) agate Prep schedule Oct. 24-29 Doug Skaff: Betting on a bright future (opinion) Marshall basketball: Taylor taking what’s easy for Herd Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys