Prep schedule

Tuesday

Volleyball

Cabell Midland, Hurricane at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Chapmanville, Tolsia at Herbert Hoover, 6 p.m.

Van at Poca, 6 p.m.

Winfield at St. Albans, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Volleyball

Tolsia at Charleston Catholic, 6 p.m.

Wayne at Herbert Hoover, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Poca at Ravenswood

Winfield at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Cross Country

WVSSAC State Championships at Cabell Midland

Volleyball

MSAC Tournament

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, October 28, 2019

Barbar, Helen - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Bates, Edna - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Chapman, Phillip - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Derrick, Patsy - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Donly, Joshua - 3 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.

Ellis II, Garland - 4 p.m., John XXIII Pastoral Center, Charleston.

Fink, Georgann - 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason. 

Garrett, H. Ray - 11 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home of Spencer.

Gillispie, Maxine - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Jackson, Gerald - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

James, Robert - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Stonestreet, Mamie - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Walker, Paul Sr. & Alpha - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Wright, Anna - 10 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.