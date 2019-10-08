Prep soccer roundup: George Washington boys edge Charleston Catholic 3-2

Solomon Clark broke a 2-2 tie with a goal with three minutes left in regulation to lift George Washington past Charleston Catholic 3-2 in the rain in boys soccer on Tuesday night.
EJ Davis scored an unassisted goal for the Patriots (16-1), while George Washington’s other goal was an own goal by Charleston Catholic.
Wil Swan and Zion Suddeth netted goals for Charleston Catholic. Irish goalkeeper Adam Patnoe recored two saves.
Winfield 4, Ripley 0: Braxton Vanscoy and Tarek Jarrouj each scored twice as Winfield won on the road.
Caleb Hawks, Mosh Moss and Richard Smith each provided an assist, and keeper Nathan Lanham made 10 saves to earn the shutout for the Generals (13-0-2). Ripley drops to 7-7-2.
Sissonville 10, Nitro 1: Wyatt Ervin and Jaxson Haynes each tallied five goals as Sissonville rolled past host Nitro.
Ervin tacked on five assists, while Haynes and Cassidy Melancon each had one. Keeper Trevor Faber made 15 stops for the Indians (11-4-1).
Riverside 2, Braxton County 2: Ethan Cronin scored one goal and assisted on another as Riverside tied the visiting Eagles.
Cameron Lewis tacked on a score and Carter White chipped in an assist for the Warriors (2-12-2). Mason Rollyson and Micaiah Coffman each netted a goal for Braxton (5-6-2).
Herbert Hoover 2, Shady Spring 0: Will Mercer and Michael Watkins each netted goals to lift Herbert Hoover (9-5-1) past visiting Shady Spring. Hoover goalkeeper Brady Persinger recorded his fourth shutout of the season.
Girls
Oak Hill 10, Riverside 1: Kadence Lucas and Hannah White each fired in four goals as Oak Hill cruised to a home win.
Haidyn Bare scored the lone goal for the Warriors (2-14), off an assist from Alena Armstrong.
George Washington 4, Greenbrier East 0: Linsey Hackney netted a pair of goals to lead GW past visiting Greenbrier East. Kalissa Lacy and Anotinette Yoakum each netted goals for the Patriots, while GW goalkeeper MaryLyle Smith recorded the shutout with four saves.
Herbert Hoover 4, Nitro 1: Kaylee Chandler netted a hat-trick to lead Herbert Hoover past visiting Nitro. Allison Dunbar added an additional goal for the Huskies while Sarah Dingess dished out an assist.
Alaina Maharas recorded the lone goal for Nitro.