Morgantown emerged as the champion Saturday evening during the Queen of the Hill volleyball tournament at George Washington High School. Eight teams competed in the all-day event.
The Mohigans topped Shady Spring in the finals 25-20, 21-25, 15-9.
Shady, the defending Class AA state champ, downed Woodrow Wilson in the semifinals 25-21, 23-25, 15-9, while Morgantown topped host GW 17-25, 25-10, 16-14 in the other bracket.
In the quarterfinal round, Shady Spring beat Princeton 25-14, 25-7; Woodrow Wilson defeated Hurricane 25-23, 14-25, 15-8; George Washington topped Huntington 24-26, 25-18, 15-7; and Morgantown beat Hedgesville 25-19, 25-17.
Cross country
Landon Brumfield of Poca completed the course in 18 minutes, 23.3 seconds Saturday to win the high school boys race in the Nitro Convention & Visitors Bureau Invitational at Ridenour Lake in Nitro.
Winfield took the boys team championship with a score of 42 and was followed by Huntington (79) and St. Albans (90).
Running second to Brumfield in the boys race was Herbert Hoover’s John Duvall (18:57.6), with Hoover’s Caleb Siders third (19:10.9). A field of 102 boys runners competed.
In the girls division, Ripley’s Ellie Hosaflook won in 21:40.0, with Nitro’s Nicole Donato second (22:18.5) and Charleston Catholic’s Aurelia Kirby third (22:36.9). There were 60 runners in the girls race.
Ripley (27 points) captured the girls team title, with Charleston Catholic second (60) and St. Albans third (67).
Boys soccer
Herbert Hoover 5, Nicholas County 0: Bryson Beaver tallied four goals and Gabe Deel had six saves in recording the shutout in goal Saturday for the host Huskies (10-2-2). Brayden Vankirk scored the other goal for Hoover.
The Grizzlies (6-4-1) received 13 saves from keeper Johan Villasenor.
Prep football
Clay County 20, Philip Barbour 12: Freshman quarterback Noah Collins was 19 of 41 passing for 336 yards and three touchdowns with one interception Friday as the visiting Panthers prevailed in a game that was only scheduled the prior day. Clay was supposed to play Webster County Friday, but that game was called off.
B.J. Williams caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (3-1), who entered the game 13th in the Class AA ratings. Defensive tackle Jacob “Salty’’ Morton had three quarterback sacks among his nine tackles for Clay. Safety-linebacker Matteo McKinney led the Panthers with 11 tackles.
For the Colts, Kaden Humphreys returned an interception for a TD and Tyler Hollen had a short scoring run.
Tug Valley 41, Tolsia 0: Buddy Marcum carried nine times for 269 yards and three touchdowns and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score Friday as the host Panthers improved to 2-3.
Elijah Fluty and Tanner Kirk added short scoring runs for Tug, which led 13-0 at halftime. Fluty had 10 carries for 67 yards and hit on 4 of 9 passes for 27 yards.
The Rebels (0-4) were led by Eli Blackburn, who ran 25 times for 126 yards.
SA Hall of Fame
The St. Albans High School Athletic and Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame will hold its COVID-delayed 2020 induction at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in the auditorium at St. Albans High School. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no dinner. The induction ceremony is open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes — Scooter Bannister, Class of 1966; Kenny Samms and Thomas “Red” Osborne, Class of 1975; Tommy Hilbert, Class of 1980 (posthumously); John Swafford and Norm Parsons, Class of 1961; Roger Chambers, Class of 1972; Andrew Eggleton, Class of 2006; Sue Sergi, Class of 1965; and Norma Winter, Class of 1952 (posthumously).