agate Prep track agate early Thursday May 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class AAA Region 3 meetAt University of Charleston StadiumGirls team scoring(Through four of 18 final events)1. Woodrow Wilson 63; 2. South Charleston 18; 3. (tie) George Washington, Riverside 14; 5. Capital 9; 6. St. Albans 4; 7. (tie) Greenbrier East, Princeton 1Final events400 meters – 1. Mya Wooton (WW) 1:00.91; 2. Westerman (GW) 1:01.06; 3. Woods (SC) 1:01.55; 4. Nelson (WW) 1:01.56; 5. Booker (SC) 1:02.07; 6. Ackon-Annan (WW) 1:03.503,200 – 1. Colette Lindley (WW) 13:02.23; 2. Curtis (WW) 13:02.60; 3. West (SC) 13:19.90; 4. Cook (River) 13:33.20; 5. Carter (SA) 13:42.94; 6. Pritchett (Prin) 13:53.09Shot put – 1. Bella Staples (WW) 36-3; 2. Crowder (River) 34-7; 3. Keaton (WW) 28-9; 4. Humphrey (WW) 27-91/2; 5. Lain (River) 27-9; 6. Poore (Cap) 27-71/2High jump – 1. Somalia Nelson (WW) 5-0; 2. Daniels (Cap) 4-10; 3. Sangrampurkar (GW) 4-8; 4. Wade (SC) 4-8; 5. (tie) Bauer (SA), Runyon (SA), McMillion (GE) 4-6Boys team scoring(Through five of 18 final events)1. George Washington 50; 2. Woodrow Wilson 26; 3. Riverside 22; 4. Oak Hill 19; 5. South Charleston 12; 6. St. Albans 8; 7. Capital 6; 8. Greenbrier East 4; 9. Princeton 1Final events400 – 1. Mackey Stone (GW) 53.38; 2. Wilburn (OH) 53.67; 3. Sack (GW) 53.73; 4. Maynor (OH) 53.81; 5. Martin (WW) 54.15; 6. Gist (SC) 54.153,200 – 1. Aiden Kneeland (WW) 10:26.45; 2. Hudnall (River) 10:51.78; 3. Saffouri (WW) 10:52.33; 4. Haddadin (WW) 11:11.50; 5. Melvin (River) 11:46.32; 6. Neal (Prin) 11:46.89Discus – 1. Jayson Barnett (SC) 146-4; 2. Hartwell (SA) 138-0; 3. Davis (Cap) 135-6; 4. Miller (WW) 127-6; 5. Peters (River) 119-5; 6. Baskin (SC) 114-3Long jump – 1. Omar Shammaa (GW) 21-101/2; 2. Lewis (River) 19-103/4; 3. Maynor (OH) 19-5; 4. Patton (GE) 19-33/4; 5. Alderson (River) 18-11; 6. Coluiseno (OH) 18-5Pole vault – 1. Harry Wallace (GW) 13-0; 2. J.Wallace (GW) 12-6; 3. Goodwin (GW) 8-0; no others Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Gazette-Mail editorial: A COVID comeback? Hopefully not agate Prep track agate early Thursday top story "We're counting on Joe": Miner advocates press Manchin to support restoring black lung excise tax in budget reconciliation package Joseph Wyatt: The ever-more-backward world of conservatism (Opinion) MEC baseball: Charleston's Webb blanks NDC 12-0 in tournament opener Prep track: GW's Wallace twins seek pole vault glory Defense witness: 'No evidence' opioid marketing led to increase of prescriptions in WV Kathleen Stoll: The plague of medical debt (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing