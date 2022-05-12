Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Class AAA Region 3 meet

At University of Charleston Stadium

Girls team scoring

(Through four of 18 final events)

1. Woodrow Wilson 63; 2. South Charleston 18; 3. (tie) George Washington, Riverside 14; 5. Capital 9; 6. St. Albans 4; 7. (tie) Greenbrier East, Princeton 1

Final events

400 meters – 1. Mya Wooton (WW) 1:00.91; 2. Westerman (GW) 1:01.06; 3. Woods (SC) 1:01.55; 4. Nelson (WW) 1:01.56; 5. Booker (SC) 1:02.07; 6. Ackon-Annan (WW) 1:03.50

3,200 – 1. Colette Lindley (WW) 13:02.23; 2. Curtis (WW) 13:02.60; 3. West (SC) 13:19.90; 4. Cook (River) 13:33.20; 5. Carter (SA) 13:42.94; 6. Pritchett (Prin) 13:53.09

Shot put – 1. Bella Staples (WW) 36-3; 2. Crowder (River) 34-7; 3. Keaton (WW) 28-9; 4. Humphrey (WW) 27-91/2; 5. Lain (River) 27-9; 6. Poore (Cap) 27-71/2

High jump – 1. Somalia Nelson (WW) 5-0; 2. Daniels (Cap) 4-10; 3. Sangrampurkar (GW) 4-8; 4. Wade (SC) 4-8; 5. (tie) Bauer (SA), Runyon (SA), McMillion (GE) 4-6

Boys team scoring

(Through five of 18 final events)

1. George Washington 50; 2. Woodrow Wilson 26; 3. Riverside 22; 4. Oak Hill 19; 5. South Charleston 12; 6. St. Albans 8; 7. Capital 6; 8. Greenbrier East 4; 9. Princeton 1

Final events

400 – 1. Mackey Stone (GW) 53.38; 2. Wilburn (OH) 53.67; 3. Sack (GW) 53.73; 4. Maynor (OH) 53.81; 5. Martin (WW) 54.15; 6. Gist (SC) 54.15

3,200 – 1. Aiden Kneeland (WW) 10:26.45; 2. Hudnall (River) 10:51.78; 3. Saffouri (WW) 10:52.33; 4. Haddadin (WW) 11:11.50; 5. Melvin (River) 11:46.32; 6. Neal (Prin) 11:46.89

Discus – 1. Jayson Barnett (SC) 146-4; 2. Hartwell (SA) 138-0; 3. Davis (Cap) 135-6; 4. Miller (WW) 127-6; 5. Peters (River) 119-5; 6. Baskin (SC) 114-3

Long jump – 1. Omar Shammaa (GW) 21-101/2; 2. Lewis (River) 19-103/4; 3. Maynor (OH) 19-5; 4. Patton (GE) 19-33/4; 5. Alderson (River) 18-11; 6. Coluiseno (OH) 18-5

Pole vault – 1. Harry Wallace (GW) 13-0; 2. J.Wallace (GW) 12-6; 3. Goodwin (GW) 8-0; no others

