Prep wrestling: Record numbers expected at WSAZ Invitational

HUNTINGTON — The WSAZ High School Wrestling Invitational 2020 will be a record-setting event, according to event organizer Bill Archer.
Archer said Thursday that 1,400 wrestlers, 200 more than the next closest total, will be participating in the 42nd annual event that will be held Friday and Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
“We’re a victim of our own success I guess,” said Archer. “It just keeps growing each year.”
The teams participating will represent five states with Roselle Park, New Jersey, making the longest trip of eight and a half hours or 571 miles to Huntington.
The WSAZ Invitational will also give fans a good preview of the state tournament that will play out in the same arena Feb. 21 through Feb. 23.
Parkersburg South, winner of five consecutive Class AAA state championships, will participate in the event this year, bringing with it its 220-pound state champion Braxton Amos. Amos, the nation’s No. 1-ranked 220-pound high school wrestler, recently announced he will be taking his talent to the University of Wisconsin.
With the Patriots in the field, repeating as the Class AAA champion at the WSAZ Invitational will be much more difficult for the Huntington Highlanders.
The high school level will start the event with weigh-ins at 11 a.m. and the first session starting at 1 p.m. Middle schoolers will weigh in beginning at 2:30 their first matches starting at 5:45.
The second day will consist of two sessions starting with weigh-ins at 8 a.m. for both high school and middle school, then matches beginning at 10 a.m. for both levels. The third session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the championship matches at 8:15.
Admission on Friday’s and Saturday morning’s events is $8 for adults, $7 for students. For the finals on Saturday night admission will be $9 for adults and $8 for students. All session passes are $25 for adults and $22 for students.