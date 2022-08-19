The Alban Arts Center has announced the cast for its fall, two-weekend production of Thornton Wilder's "Our Town."
Cast members include: Chris Terpening as the Stage Manager, Kerry Bart as Dr. Gibbs, Sophie Alexander as Joe Crowell, Ethan Hodge as Howie Newsome, Jennifer Anderson as Mrs. Gibbs, Ronda King as Mrs. Webb, Lucien Sammons as George Gibbs, Lily Rhodes as Rebecca Gibbs, Seth Vannoy as Wally Webb, Fiona Sullivan as Emily Webb, Christopher Sears as Professor Willard, Greg Morris as Mr. Webb, Tara Dotson as Woman in the Balcony, Wyatt Hanna as Man in the Auditorium, Lily Rhodes as Lady in the Box, David McBrayer as Simon Stimson, Erin Carico as Mrs. Soames, Wyatt Hanna as Constable Warren, Seth Vannoy as Si Crowell, Ethan Hodge and Sophie Alexander as Baseball Players, Sophie Alexander as Sam Craig, Chris Sears as Joe Stoddard, Ethan Hodge as Mr. Carter and Man Among the Dead, and Tara Dotson as Woman Among the Dead.
"Our Town" will be presented at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and Nov. 4 and 5, with 2 p.m. performances on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
The Alban will also present "The Little Prince" Sept. 16-18 and Sept. 23-25.