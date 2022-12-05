Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

zoecloyd
Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller will perform with their band, Zoe & Cloyd, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the West Virginia Culture Center.

 Courtesy photo

FOOTMAD’s third concert of the season will feature old-time band Zoe & Cloyd from Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Dec. 10, in Charleston.

Originally from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, the band is led by renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. Their show is as diverse as their upbringing; coming from a lineage of klezmer and jazz musicians, both are instructors in the Traditional Music Program at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, N.C. They will be joined on Saturday by Kevin Kehrberg on bass and Bennet Sullivan on banjo.

