FOOTMAD’s third concert of the season will feature old-time band Zoe & Cloyd from Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Dec. 10, in Charleston.
Originally from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, the band is led by renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. Their show is as diverse as their upbringing; coming from a lineage of klezmer and jazz musicians, both are instructors in the Traditional Music Program at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, N.C. They will be joined on Saturday by Kevin Kehrberg on bass and Bennet Sullivan on banjo.
Zoe & Cloyd were the first artists featured in Will & Deni Films’ Pandemic Arts Series in 2020. In 2021, the band appeared during the fifth season of the nationally syndicated PBS show “David Holt’s State of Music.” Their fourth studio album, “Rebuild,” produced by Jon Weisberger, was released on Organic Records in October 2021.
Their FOOTMAD concert will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
Tickets are available online at FOOTMAD.org, by calling 304-729-4382 or at the door at the Culture Center Theater. Ticket prices are $25 for general audiences, $20 for seniors age 60 and older and $10 for students of any age. AmeriCorps VISTA members and children under 13 are admitted free of charge.
Special gift pricing is also available through Dec. 10. Three concerts for $45 includes Zoe & Cloyd on Dec. 10, Mary Hott with the Carpenter Ants on Jan. 7 and the Old-Time Winter Breakdown with Jake Krack and the Bing Brothers, the State Birds (Tessa Dillon, Cody Johnson, David O’Dell and Jesse Milnes) and Richard Heffner and the Black Mountain Boys. Call 304-729-4382 to purchase all three events for $45 or they can be purchased at the door on Saturday.
Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance projects are supported with funding from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
FOOTMAD is a nonprofit organization that receives support from Fund for the Arts. More information about the group and the season are available on the website listed above.