Cruising the Curves: Cruising the Curves WV Fall 2023 will take place on Gauley River Road in Gauley Bridge Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. For more information, visit the Cruising the Curves WV Fall 2023 Facebook page.
'Aladdin Jr.': The Children's Theatre of Charleston will perform "Aladdin Jr." at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. Reserved-seat tickets can be purchased through the Clay Center box office.
Poca Fall Festival: The Poca Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, featuring music, vendors, food, inflatables, and more. A cruise-in will precede the festival from 5 p.m. until dusk on Friday, Sept. 29, at Poca Middle School. On Saturday, a parade will start at 11 a.m., followed by the Wall of Honor at 12:15 p.m. For vendor information, call Jolita Raine at 304-755-5482. For information regarding the parade, email pocaheritageday@gmail.com.
Disability Awareness Event: The St. Albans on Purpose Project will sponsor the third annual First Responder Disability Awareness Event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, in the Loop parking lot in St. Albans.
SVFD Pancake Breakfast: The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department will serve a pancake breakfast from 5 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at its station at 383 Call Road in Charleston. Phone 304-984-0674 for more information.
We Can Climb Hike/Run: The CAMC Foundation and Vandalia Health will sponsor the ninth annual We Can Climb 2.5-mile hike and 5K trail run on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Registration will start at 8 a.m. at KSF Shelter #3. The hike and trail run will get underway at 9 a.m.
SHS Purse Bingo: To benefit the Sissonville High School Touch of Class show choir, designer purse bingo will be played in the Sissonville High auxiliary gym on Saturday, Sept. 30. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Games will get underway at 11 a.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The event will include raffles and concessions.
SCPL Book Brunch: Local authors and publishers are invited to participate in the first Book Brunch to be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. The library will provide booth space, pastries and coffee. Those interested can complete an application form at forms.gle/oVJeY2mYkMjEm2GM7. Space is limited. For further information, phone the SCPL at 304-744-6561.
Horse Parade/Auction: An all-horse parade and live auction to benefit HospiceCare will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Buffalo. The round-trip parade will begin at 10 a.m., starting and concluding at the Buffalo Gazebo Park. There is a $10 entry fee to support HospiceCare. An Amish food truck will open at noon. The auction will start at noon at the Buffalo Gazebo Park and feature among the items for bid a variety of theme baskets, an insulated dog house, gift cards, a rifle, floral arrangements, West Virginia University basketball tickets, a Cass Railroad train ride for two, a porch swing, Amish lodging and food gift certificates, primitive décor, a horse tack and feed, a handmade purse, and Amish wood/furniture items. Negative Coggins tests must be presented at the time of parade entry. For further information, call Bill Whittington at 304-268-0269.
Beginning Clogging Classes: The West Virginia Mountain Valley Cloggers will conduct beginning clogging classes for ages 9 and older at the In the Spotlight School of Creative Dance studios, 1104 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. No dance experience is required. The cost is $5 per person per session; classes will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays for four weeks, beginning Oct. 2.
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival: The 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will be held Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 at Pumpkin Park in Milton. For more information, go to www.wvpumpkinpark.com.
Fox Trot 5K: The 11th annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research 5K Walk and Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Proceeds will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The registration fee is $30 for each walker/runner. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the race getting underway at 9 a.m. To register in advance or receive more information, go to give.michaeljfox.org and search for the wv-fox-trot.
4-H Open House/Dance: The Putnam County 4-H will have an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the Livestock Show Arena of the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor. A barn dance and a 4-H awards ceremony will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
FestivFALL: FestivFALL will take place Oct. 7 through Oct. 14 throughout Charleston. Among the scheduled events are the Harvest Art Fair and the Three Things Speaker series. For more information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
S.A. Chili-Cook Off: The 2023 St. Albans Fall Y'all Festival Chili Cook-off is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Visitors can enjoy chili sampling, cold drinks, arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, and live music while supporting the St. Albans Police Department K9 Unit.
'Geology Rocks!': The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will sponsor a "Geology Rocks!" hike and program at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston on Saturday, Oct. 7. The program will feature geologist Jim Britton, with a hike getting underway at 1 p.m. at the KSF Nature Center, followed by a 3 p.m. presentation by Britton, also at the Nature Center.
'Mr. Scrooge' Auditions: The Children's Theatre of Charleston will conduct auditions for ages 8 and older for "Mr. Scrooge" on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at the CToC rehearsal space, 115 Spring St. in Charleston. "Mr. Scrooge" will be performed at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, with school shows on Dec. 7 and 8 and public performances Dec. 8 through Dec. 10. To register for an audition slot or receive more information, go to ctoc.org.
Grip/Lighting Workshop: Film Futures Foundation will present a free "Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting" workshop from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The hands-on workshop is designed to provide area aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts with essential skills to excel in the film industry. Participation is limited to 20 registrants. To receive additional information or register, go to www.eventbrite.com and search “film futures” or “basic grip and set lighting” under West Virginia venues.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will have its next meeting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the meeting agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office. For more information, phone 304-866-3669.
Café Cimino Benefit: To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam, a Taste of Classic Café Cimino in Charleston will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center's Elk River Atrium. Café Cimino chefs will come out of retirement to prepare a meal that includes appetizers, multiple entrees, unique desserts, and two drinks. The menu will include a garden salad; Focaccia bread; appetizers; Cimino meatballs; Bruschetta; entrees such as Mushroom Feta Pasta, Shrimp Scampi and Chicken Parmesan; and a dessert selection curated by Chef Todd Jones of Centerplate. Tickets are $125 each or $200 for a pair. To order tickets or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, go to hfhkp.org or call 304-720-0141.
Minority Business Expo: The ninth annual Minority Business Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The free event showcases minorities, women business owners, and veterans to promote growth and innovation in West Virginia. For registration and more information, visit minorityaffairs.wv.gov or phone 304-356-2023.
Supply Chain Expo: Marshall University’s Advanced Manufacturing Center and Advantage Valley will present a Supply Chain Expo on Thursday, Oct. 12, to connect small businesses to major companies while forging supply chain connections closer to home. A free, virtual event from 2 to 3 p.m., the expo will feature Gestamp, an international group dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of metal automotive components, that operates a major manufacturing facility in South Charleston. Register for the expo at www.mfg.marshall.edu/gestampexpo23. For more information, contact MAMC’s James Westbrook at james.westbrook@mfg.marshall.edu or 304-720-7740.
Pratt Fall Festival: The 38th annual Pratt Fall Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in Pratt. A parade will get underway at 10 a.m. at the Hansford ball field. For vendor and additional information, phone 304-442-4731.
'Safety Last!': The 1923 silent romantic-comedy "Safety Last!", featuring Harold Lloyd, will be screened at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Tickets are $10 each.
Morgan's Kitchen Fall Festival: The Morgan's Kitchen Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, at Morgan's Kitchen off U.S. 60 in St. Albans. For vendor and more information, contact Patty Swango at saparadelady@gmail.com or 304-549-4100. Also, donations of canning jars for the festival can be dropped off beforehand at the Village Sampler at 86 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Mario the Maker Magician: Mario the Maker Magician will present an all-ages theater experience featuring magic, robots, and more, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance via www.onthestage.tickets.
Buffalo Octoberfest: The Buffalo Octoberfest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, on 50 acres surrounding a former general store in Buffalo. Activities will include free parking, free admission and free activities such as pony rides, inflatables and a petting zoo. Vendors, food trucks and apple butter makers will also be on site. For more information, contact Susan Howard at 304-937-2747.
Kanawha City Cleanup: A Kanawha City Community Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.
Gem/Mineral Show/Sale: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will sponsor the 48th annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show and Sale on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston. Show/sale hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
Montgomery Trunk or Treat: Montgomery General Hospital and City National Bank will co-host a Trunk or Treat event from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, in the City National Bank parking lot, 321 Fourth Ave. in Montgomery. Businesses interested in participating can RSVP and find out more by contacting Donna Raynes at draynes@mghwv.org or Michael Taylor at mtaylor@mghwv.org.
Charleston Alzheimer's Walk: The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's-Charleston will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St. in Charleston. Onsite registration will get underway at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the start of the walk at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, contact Kelli F. Lewis at 304-389-0202 or kflewis@alz.org or go to act.alz.org.
CVT Fall Festival: Camp Virgil Tate, 1400 Camp Virgil Tate Road in Charleston, will have a Fall Fun Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. The sensory-friendly event will include attractions such as carnival games, an escape room, a glow trail, a bonfire, and concessions. The fall festival will also be a community fundraiser; clubs, teams, organizations, and youth entrepreneurs are invited to participate. For more information, call 304-741-5657.
S.A. Trunk or Treat: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Commission will host a family-friendly trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the parking lot of Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Local groups, businesses, churches, and individuals are invited to register to participate in handing out candy; applications can be made at saparkswv.com/trunkortreat.
UC Open House: The University of Charleston will host a fall open house from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30. Participation is limited to the first 50 registrants. The registration period ends on Thursday, Oct. 26. To register or find out more, go to ucwv.elluciancrmrecruit.com.
Kanawha Treat-or-Treat: Halloween treat-or-treat hours for Kanawha County will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
MGH Senior Expo: Montgomery General Hospital will host its 2023 Senior Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Activities will include information on advanced directives and estate planning, exercise demonstrations, bingo, and door prizes. For vendor and other information, contact Montgomery General Hospital at 304-442-5151 or visit mghwv.com.
Nitro Military Banners: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.