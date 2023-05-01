Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nitro Hometown Heroes: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.

Public Safety Expo: The 2023 West Virginia Public Safety Expo will be held Wednesday, May 10, through Friday, May 12, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The annual event gives public safety officials an opportunity to network, obtain training, and enhance their skills in a centralized location. For more information, email support@wvsafetyexpo.com. To register for the expo, go to wvsafetyexpo.nationbuilder.com.

