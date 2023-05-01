Nitro Hometown Heroes: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
Public Safety Expo: The 2023 West Virginia Public Safety Expo will be held Wednesday, May 10, through Friday, May 12, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The annual event gives public safety officials an opportunity to network, obtain training, and enhance their skills in a centralized location. For more information, email support@wvsafetyexpo.com. To register for the expo, go to wvsafetyexpo.nationbuilder.com.
May Hikes: The Kanawha Trail Club will hike the Coonskin Park Nature Trail in Charleston, approximately four miles on moderate trails, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7; meet at the pool parking lot. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, the club will hike the Trail of Doom and Mark Metz Nature Trail, two moderate loops of approximately three-and-a-half miles, at Barboursville City Park; meet at the lake parking area and hike one or both loops. On Sunday, May 21, the club will hike the Ansted Rail Trail along the Hawks Nest Rail Trail, approximately two miles down and back up (four miles total) at approximately 2:30 p.m. Meet at the Cantley Drive Park and Ride at 1:30 p.m. for further directions.
FRN Meetings: The Kanawha County Family Resource Network and the Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Goodwill Prosperity Center at 215 Virginia St., West, in Charleston. The Putnam County Family Resource Network and the Putnam Wellness Coalition will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane.
Open Mic Night: Ron Sowell's Open Mic Night will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission will be $2 for seniors, children, and performers. This will be the last Ron Sowell's Open Mic Night until Sept. 8, following a summer hiatus.
WVSU Spring Commencement: Spring commencement ceremonies will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Campbells Creek Yard/Craft Sale: A spring community yard and craft sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, three miles up Campbells Creek Road, across from the Northeast Ball Field. Presented by the Campbells Creek Market Series and Campbells Creek Cares, the event is accepting yard sale vendors and food (produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, spiced blends, and more) vendors to take part. For more details, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343 or email theccgardenproject@gmail.com.
Smithers Car/Motorcycle Show: The League of Riders Motorcycle Club will present the third annual Twisted Axles Car and Motorcycle Show from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. All makes and models are welcome. The entry fee is $10 for cars and motorcycles. The show will also include vendors, a 50/50 drawing, and raffles. Vendor spaces are available for $25 each. Proceeds will be donated to local communities. For more information or to reserve vendor spaces, call 304-415-6370 or visit www.leagueofridersmc.com.
MG Plant Sale: The West Virginia University Extension Service Master Gardener program in Kanawha County will conduct its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Coonskin Park Riverside Pavilion in Charleston. Perennials, annuals, houseplants, and vegetable plants will be available for purchase, as will handmade Papercrete pots filled with succulents and other plants, as well as garden tools, pots, and other garden-related items. Visit the Kanawha County Extension Master Gardener Association’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kanawhaMG for more information.
Bluegrass Festival: The second annual Pickin’ in the Park Bluegrass Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The outside stage will be set up in the lower field near the large shelter. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy a day filled with local bluegrass music, clogging and demonstrations by local artisans and tradesmen. Food trucks will be on site.
HCC Spring Concert: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming 35th anniversary spring concert. This 62-member, male and female community chorus will celebrate 35 years of performing for the community. The free concert will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. A reception will follow the anniversary concert. For more information, visit the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
KVSS Music Program: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will celebrate Older Americans Month on Wednesday, May 17, with bingo games, lunch, and a musical performance by Makenna Hope of St. Albans. Bingo, with prizes, will start at 10:30 a.m. Performing songs blending her Appalachian roots, alternative influence, and her powerful voice, Makenna will sing during the luncheon that will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Marmet Job Fair: Genesis Healthcare will conduct a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Marmet Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1 Sutphin Drive in Marmet. Available positions include RNs, LPNs, CNAs, therapists, and clinical leadership. For more information, go to genesiscareers.jobs.
S.A. Yard Sale: Sponsored by the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce, the St. Albans City Wide Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, May 20. It is free for citizens. To have your address placed on the master list, email it to chamber@mysawv.com no later than Sunday, May 14. Hard copies of the list will be available at City Hall and City Bank, beginning on Tuesday, May 16. The list will also be posted on Facebook.
Flinn Color Run: Flinn Elementary School in Sissonville will host its second Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The two-mile fun run/walk will include food vendors and live music. Registration is $15 for ages 18 and older and $10 for 17 and younger. Proceeds will go toward funding a therapy dog for Flinn Elementary. To register, visit the school or the Flinn Elementary School PTA page on Facebook.
Arthritis Cure Walk: The 2023 Walk to Cure Arthritis-West Virginia will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. To register or receive more information, contact Lara Daly at ldaly@arthritis.org or 412-480-8778.
Floating Nature Walk: In cooperation with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will sponsor a floating nature walk on Little Coal River on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The pre-registration deadline is Monday, May 15. Space is limited to 15 participants, who must have some previous kayaking experience. Registration and payment must be received in advance. A $40 donation will reserve a kayak, shuttle service, and a tailgate lunch. With the participant’s own kayak, the trip is a $25 donation. The trip may be rescheduled if river conditions are deemed unsuitable. For more information, visit the Forks of Coal State Natural Foundation Facebook page or e-mail forksofcoalfoundation@gmail.com.
Belle Craft/Vendor Sale: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle, will host a craft and vendor sale from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The sale will have indoor and outdoor vendors, as well as hourly raffles and concessions available for purchase. For additional information, phone 681-264-0776.
Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go to jqdsalt.com.
Armed Forces Day Parade: The 2023 Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will start at noon on Saturday, May 20, on D Street in South Charleston. Veterans wishing to participate in the parade can find out more by contacting the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552 or info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
'Grease' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for "Grease" at its headquarters, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Reading/singing auditions will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Dance auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. For more information, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org. "Grease" will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6.
National Trails Day Hike: In observance of National Trails Day Saturday, June 3, starting at 9 a.m. at Kanawha State Forest's Nature Center Area in Charleston. Easy and moderate hikes and ADA-accessible activities will be available.
Morning Yoga Classes: Instructor Debora Mattingly will lead free yoga classes from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays in June and July, weather permitting, at Magic Island off Kanawha Boulevard on Charleston's West Side. Participants should bring their own mats. For more information, call 304-348-6860.
Run for Your Life: The CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-mile run and 2.5-mile walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. Proceeds will support colorectal cancer awareness, research, and screening initiatives. To register or learn more, go to give.camcfoundation.org or camcfoundation.org.
AfterpARTy Dog Fashion Show: Sponsored by Valley West Veterinary Hospital, the Capitol Market AfterpARTy Dog Fashion Show will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at 800 Smith St. in Charleston. First, second and third prizes will be awarded, including a pet basket from Valley West. Registration is due by June 2. To find out more and register, go to forms.gle/H3QGMqfdcN4A8dK17.
Free Fishing Weekend: A free fishing weekend will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Anderson Lake at Wine Cellar Park in Dunbar. Free attractions will include fishing, hot dogs, S'mores, and drinks. For more details, phone 304-766-0223.
PHS Alumni Banquet/Dance: The Poca High School Alumni Association's annual banquet and dance will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Poca High. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., a welcome program will start at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Willie D and the Regrets will provide music. The cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1 and can be mailed to Poca High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 427, Poca, WV 25259. For more information, call Dale Parkins at 304-755-5497.
'The Odd Couple': Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" (the female version) will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, on the weekends of June 16 and June 23 (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). There will also be a fundraising performance on June 30 in Smithers. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
Juneteenth Festival: Juneteenth Festival 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 17, and include local artists, a community choir, vendors, a Kids' Zone, and more. A parade will begin at noon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street in Charleston and end at City Center at Slack Plaza, where festival activities will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, phone 304-348-0529.
Musical Theater Workshop: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present a musical theater workshop June 19-23 for youths in sixth through 12th grades. The week-long workshop will be held at the CLOG theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston, and focus on learning and performing songs from various musicals, along with classes and instruction in movement, singing, and acting from local professionals. The workshop will include a live showcase at the conclusion of the week for family and friends. Enrollment is limited to 50 and costs $100 per enrollee; visit www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org for additional information and registration.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up for the event or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
UC Soccer Camps: The University of Charleston will host co-ed Nike soccer camps for ages 6 to 16 June 19 through June 23 and June 26-30. For more information and registration for the half-day and full-day camps, visit www.ussportscamps.com.
Energy Express Reading Program: The West Virginia University Extension Service and AmeriCorps will present a free, six-week Energy Express summer reading program June 21 through July 28 at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave. in Nitro. The Energy Express summer reading program is for students entering grades one through six this fall. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. Online applications can be accessed at bit.ly/kanawhaee23. For additional information, contact Jocelyn Crawford of the WVU Extension Service at 304-720-9889 or jocelyn.crawford@mail.WVU.edu.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.