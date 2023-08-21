Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVSU Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the West Virginia State University Student Union in Institute. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.

Beyond the Stage: The Children's Theatre of Charleston teen group, Beyond the Stage, invites students in eighth through 12th grades to learn about props, costumes, set design, auditions, workshops, and other elements of the theater at a Beyond the Stage meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. The program will take place at the CToC rehearsal space at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. For more information, visit the Children's Theatre of Charleston Facebook page or the website, ctoc.org.

