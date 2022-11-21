Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Albans Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street in St. Albans. Phone 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “FBC St. Albans” to schedule an appointment.

Christ’s Kitchen Spaghetti Dinner: A benefit spaghetti dinner will be served from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Christ’s Kitchen, 405 B St. in St. Albans. Dinners will cost $10 each; children under age 3 can eat for free.

