St. Albans Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street in St. Albans. Phone 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “FBC St. Albans” to schedule an appointment.
Christ’s Kitchen Spaghetti Dinner: A benefit spaghetti dinner will be served from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Christ’s Kitchen, 405 B St. in St. Albans. Dinners will cost $10 each; children under age 3 can eat for free.
S.C. Tree Lighting: A Christmas tree-lighting event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Mound on D Street in South Charleston.
Dunbar Christmas Parade: The City of Dunbar will host its 25th annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The parade will begin on 10th Street and proceed to Dunbar Avenue to 16th Street to Myers Avenue and to Dunbar City Hall. Line-up will get underway at 6 p.m. behind Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at Dunbar Plaza. Judges will be located at 12th Street and City Hall. For more information, including how to participate in the parade, contact the Dunbar Recreation Center at 304-766-0223.
MGH Holiday Bazaar: Montgomery General Hospital will host a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. Local vendors, crafters, and businesses that would like to participate will be asked to donate door prizes valued at a minimum of $20. For more information or to participate in the holiday bazaar, email holidaybazaar@mghwv.org.
S.A. Pancake Breakfast: A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 until 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 73, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans. Dine-in and take-out breakfasts will be available.
2022 Jingle Bell Run: To benefit the Arthritis Foundation, the 2022 Jingle Bell Run will get underway at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. To register for the fundraising event or receive more information, contact Lara Daly at ldaly@arthritis.org or call 412-480-8778.
S.C. Santa Breakfast: Café Appalachia, 206 D St., South Charleston, will host a Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3. For $5.99, children can have one pancake, one egg, one sausage link, and juice or milk. Parents can enjoy the usual offerings from the café’s menu or a specially made latte.
Montgomery Christmas Parade: The City of Montgomery’s 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Line-up will get underway at 6:15 p.m. at the Montgomery Fire Department station.
Sissonville Christmas Celebration: The Sissonville Community Christmas Concert will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Sissonville Multipurpose Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Children’s Christmas Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Maranatha Baptist Church gymnasium in Sissonville. The Sissonville Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. To enter a float in the parade or receive further information, contact Tom Miller at tomfirerescue@msn.com.
S.A. Christmas Parade/Events: The City of St. Albans’ 2002 Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Those interested in participating can contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or ParadeLady SA@gmail for more information. Other St. Albans holiday-related events on Saturday, Dec. 3, include Santa at Chandler’s Floor & Wall Coverings on Main Street at 5 p.m., the Christmas tree lighting on Main Street at 6 p.m., a candle-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. (dusk) at Cunningham Memorial Park, the boat parade along the Kanawha River at 7 p.m., and an all-faiths celebration service at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, at 7 p.m.
Nitro Christmas Parade: The 2022 Nitro Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For more information, call the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815.
Santa’s Workshop Vendors: Vendors are sought for a Santa’s Workshop to be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Celebration Villa of Teays Valley. To sign up or learn more, contact Ashley at 304-757-4778 or abarber@celebrationvillasl.com.
S.C. Christmas Parade: The 2022 South Charleston Christmas Parade will start at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, on D Street in South Charleston. For more information, go to visitsouthcharlestonWV.com or call 304-744-5552.
Holiday Sweets & Sounds: The Nitro High School Showcats show choir will host Holiday Sweets & Sounds at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the auditorium of the high school, 1300 Park Ave. in Nitro. Admission is $10 per person; children younger than 5 years old will be admitted free.
FAFSA Fair: A FAFSA Fair will take place in three locations from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, for Kanawha County high school seniors and their parents/guardians to complete their FAFSA forms with assistance from financial aid experts. The fair will be offered in the Wilson Student Union at West Virginia State University in Institute, in Room 210 of the University of Charleston’s Clay Tower Building, and at the West Side Maker’s Center, 602 Patrick St., Charleston. To make an appointment or find out more, contact Kanawha County Schools Director of Counseling and Testing Jon Duffy at 304-348-7720.
S.C. Business Expo/After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West will co-sponsor a Business Expo/Business After Hours networking event from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave. in South Charleston. Tickets are $10 for South Charleston Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members. To showcase a business or organization at the expo or to register to attend the event, contact the Chamber office for booth pricing at the website, www.southcharlestonchamber.org; call 304-744-0051; or email executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Gaines Estate Music: The Gaines Estate, 225 West Maple Ave. in Fayetteville, will offer live music in December from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays (excluding Dec. 21). Scheduled performers include Acoustic Fusion on Dec. 7, Matt Harrison on Dec. 14 and Chet Lowther on Dec. 28. The Gaines will also have a New Year’s Eve party, featuring music by The Parachute Brigade, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. For more information, visit the website, gainesestate.com, or phone 304-382-7509.
Mountaineer Food Bank: The Mountaineer Food Bank Food Pantry will distribute food items to Fayette County residents only from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Oakland Church of God at 433 Kanawha Ave. in Smithers.
Valley Woodworkers of W.Va.: Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the group’s clubhouse, 300 12th St. in Dunbar. For further information about the organization, visit valleywoodworkers.org.
Charleston Christmas Parade: Presented with a theme of “A Christmas Movie,” the City of Charleston’s 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. It will start at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street, proceed down Capitol Street to Washington Street, go from Washington Street to Summers Street, and return to the boulevard from Summers Street. For more information, go to charlestonwv.gov/christmasparade or direct email inquiries to miranda.dillon@cityofcharleston.org.
‘Rent’: The Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will present the musical “Rent” at 8 p.m. on Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. For tickets or more information, call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.
‘The Nutcracker:’ The Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Tickets start at $24 for adults and $12 for children under age 12, and are available through the Clay Center box office, 304-561-3570. Tickets can also be ordered online at wvsymphony.org and tickets.theclaycenter.org.
Belle Craft/Vendor Show: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center), Belle, will host a holiday craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Mega Christmas Market: The City of Smithers’ Annual Mega Christmas Market will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Valley Pre-K-8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Activities and attractions will include vendors, food, and a visit from Santa Claus. Vendors interested in taking part can apply by calling 304-442-5282 or visiting the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, Rental fees are $20 for one table or $30 for two tables. New toys are also being collected through Dec. 2 at the Gateway Center for distribution by Santa at the Mega Christmas Market.
North Pole on Ice: The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston, will offer a North Pole on Ice program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $10 per child and include an ice bumper ride on the rink to meet Santa Claus, a printed photo with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate, and an arts and crafts room and play area on the ice for children. For more information, call 304-744-4423.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin’s 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
‘Feast of Carols:’ The Baptist Temple’s 59th annual Advent music program, “Feast of Carols,” will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church at the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End. The program is free. From 4:30 to 5 p.m., a program featuring harp and organ music will precede the Advent music program.
HCC Holiday Concert: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, will present “Once Upon a Silent Night” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The 62-member community chorus will perform a free concert of seasonal classics. For more information, go to the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instragram pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Breakfast with the Grinch: The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Breakfast with the Grinch from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the East Bank United Methodist Church Annex Building, 148 Elm St. in East Bank. The menu will include pancakes, sausage or bacon, and juice or milk. Photo ops with the Grinch will be available. Donations will be accepted to help local families for the holidays.
KSF Holiday Open House: A Christmas open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Kanawha State Forest Nature Center in Charleston.
Christmas Concert: The Hurricane Community Band will perform a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley, 3434 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Santa at the Mound: Santa Claus will meet with the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, 20, 22, and 23 at the Mound on D Street in South Charleston.