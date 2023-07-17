Summer Theatre Camp: Children's Theatre of Charleston will have a Beyond the Stage "Get Your Act Together" summer theatre camp for ages 7 to 12 from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 25, and Thursday, July 26. A fundraiser for CTOC's teen group, the cost of the camp is $50. Registration is limited to 30 campers. To register or receive further information, go to ctoc.org or visit the group's page on Facebook.
S.A. Paranormal Discussion Group: The St. Albans Paranormal Discussion Group will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The topic will be UFOs and aliens. Admission is free. Email angiebreedenwv@gmail.com for additional information.
KVNOW Meeting: The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, in Room 312 of the Kanawha County Public Library at 123 Capitol St. in Charleston. The meeting is open to the public. Katonya Hart, chapter president, is the first chapter member to be a member of the National Board. She recently led two workshops at the national conference. To learn more about KVNOW, visit its group on Facebook.
Elvis/Sinatra Show: Wreathes Across America and Veterans at Haven of Rest will present “The Elvis & Frank Sinatra Tribute Show for Gold Star Families” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at the LaBelle Theater, 313 D St. in South Charleston. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Local entertainer Lee Dean will perform his musical tribute to Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. For tickets and more information, contact Shirley at 304-542-0673, Connie at 304-419-1400, or Debi at 304-541-0125.
'Grease': The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the stage musical "Grease" at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston. Show dates and times are 7:30 p.m. July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5 and 2 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 6. Tickets start at $30 and can be ordered at theclaycenter.org, by calling 304-561-3570 or by visiting the Clay Center box office during regular operating hours.
BHS Alumni Banquet: The Buffalo High School Alumni Banquet is scheduled for 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. The cost is $40 per person. Paid reservations are required. Reservations can be made by mailing payments to Lana Adkins, P.O. Box 878, Eleanor, WV, 25070 or by calling 304-444-7046 for more information.
Flea Market Day: A Flea Market Day is scheduled for 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Blue Bell Park, 15 miles up Kellys Creek Road. Tables can be set up at no charge. Phone 304-389-5549 for more details.
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant: The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant on Saturday, July 29 (for children up to 12 years of age) and Sunday, July 30 (for 13 years and up, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Daily registration will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications or more information, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
'Aladdin Jr.' Auditions: Children's Theatre of Charleston will host auditions for its fall production of "Disney's Aladdin Jr." on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. "Disney's Aladdin Jr." will be performed at the Clay Center Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. For more information and audition time reservations, go to ctoc.org.
Pinch Reunion: The 2023 Pinch Reunion is scheduled for Aug. 4 through Aug. 6 in Pinch. For more information and updates, visit pinchreunion.com or the PinchReunionWV Facebook page.
Putnam Seniors' Picnic: Sponsored by the City of Hurricane, the Putnam County Aging Program's 2023 Seniors' Picnic will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Valley Park in Hurricane. For more information, phone 304-755-2385.
CAMC Foundation Golf Classic: The 2023 CAMC Golf Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. The annual golf outing helps support patient and family-centered care for children receiving medical treatment through the CAMC Foundation Children’s Fund. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at each of the courses on Aug. 14, followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For more information or to register, call 304-388-9860 or visit camcfoundation.org/events/golf-classic.
Purse Bingo Fundraiser: The Poca High School Show Choir Boosters will host designer purse bingo games at Poca High School on Saturday, Aug. 19. Proceeds will benefit Poca High's Visual Volume show choir. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Games will begin at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will also include a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, and more. Players must be 18 years old or older, per state law. Tickets can be ordered in advance via bit.ly/pocashowchoirbingo081923.
Stories you might like
Jam Off: Tudor's Biscuit World will sponsor the first-ever Jam Off competition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Participants can be either professional or amateur and are allowed to showcase up to three jam or jelly items. Cash prizes will be awarded for People's Choice in both categories and a plaque(s) will be provided for Wish Kid's Choice. Among the activities will be jam tasting and voting, live music, a guitar raffle, a silent auction, and games. The entry fee is $35 before July 31 and $55 afterward. All proceeds will go to Make a Wish West Virginia. To register a Jam Off entry or receive more information, contact Jo Beth Smith at 304-342-9474 or jsmith@greaterpawv.wish.org or Elizabeth Epling at 304-722-0019 or elizabeth.epling@tudorsbwus.com.
Charleston Distance Run: The 50th Charleston Distance Run will step off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in front of the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. Run options are a 15-mile race; three-person, 15-mile relay; 5K race; or 5K walk. To register or obtain more information, visit charlestondistancerun.com.
Rubber Ducky Fundraiser: The BridgeValley Foundation will sponsor a Rubber Ducky fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, releasing rubber ducks from the Montgomery Bridge into the Kanawha River, with prizes awarded to top finishers in the floating contest. Rubber ducks can be purchased at a cost of one for $7, five for $25, and 10 for $50. To adopt a rubber duck or obtain more information, contact Andrea Petry at 304-205-6746 or foundation@bridgevalley.edu.
PCDA Dinner: The Putnam County Development Authority's annual dinner will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The dinner will include keynote speakers from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and Kanawha Scales & Systems. A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. To register or find out more, go to www.bit.ly/pcda-annual-dinner.
Nitro Military Banners: To honor former and current military members for their service to the nation, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickups of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play. For more information, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register for the classes or receive more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Main Library. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.