Summer Theatre Camp: Children's Theatre of Charleston will have a Beyond the Stage "Get Your Act Together" summer theatre camp for ages 7 to 12 from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 25, and Thursday, July 26. A fundraiser for CTOC's teen group, the cost of the camp is $50. Registration is limited to 30 campers. To register or receive further information, go to ctoc.org or visit the group's page on Facebook.

S.A. Paranormal Discussion Group: The St. Albans Paranormal Discussion Group will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The topic will be UFOs and aliens. Admission is free. Email angiebreedenwv@gmail.com for additional information.

