Wars Museum Open House: The Nitro Historic Commission will host an open house for veterans and other members of the public at the World War I Museum inside the Nitro History and Wars Museum, 2003 20th St. in Nitro, from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The newly added West Virginia Vietnam Memorial Wall will be introduced to the public during the open house. There will be light refreshments, and gifts will be presented to all veterans.
Flinn Open House: Flinn Elementary School, 2006 McClure Parkway in Charleston, will have an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Hours are 3 to 4 p.m. for kindergarten students and 4 to 5:45 p.m. for grades pre-K through fourth. For more information, call the school at 304-348-1960.
Valley PK-8 Open House: An open house is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Valley PK-8 in Smithers.
Summerfest: Summerfest will take place at the Mound in South Charleston Wednesday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 19. Attractions will include two bands performing each evening, shag lessons, dance contests, food vendors, a car show, and a fireworks display on the final evening. For additional information, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552.
Doggy Pool Party: The Fix 'Em Clinic will sponsor and present its annual Doggy Swim Day pool party from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the St. Albans City Park Pool, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The cost is $10 per dog and $7 for each additional dog. All of the dogs must be up to date on their shots.
KSF Rock the Park: Rock the Park will be presented from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Scheduled performers include the Heavy Hitters, Minor Swing, Emmalea Deal and the Hot Mess, Jim Snyder, and Three’s Company Blues.
Hurricane Skatepark Celebration: A celebration of the skatepark at Hurricane City Park will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. The event will include music from Djjazzyjc, free ice cream from Huskey's Cross Lanes, and giveaways.
Purse Bingo Fundraiser: The Poca High School Show Choir Boosters will host designer purse bingo games at Poca High School on Saturday, Aug. 19. Proceeds will benefit Poca High's Visual Volume show choir. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Games will begin at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will also include a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, and more. Players must be 18 years old or older, per state law. Tickets can be ordered in advance via bit.ly/pocashowchoirbingo081923.
St. Albans City Council: St. Albans City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in City Council Chambers, 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. Meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of every month.
'Cinderella' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold auditions for ages 15 and older for "Cinderella" at its headquarters at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Singing auditions will take place on Monday, Aug. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.; those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring music for the accompanist if the auditioning song is not from the "Cinderella" score. Reading auditions will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22; scripts will be provided. Dance auditions will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23; those auditioning should dress to dance, and combinations will be taught. For character descriptions and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org. In conjunction with the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, "Cinderella" will be presented in the Maier Performance Hall of the Clay Center Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5.
Girls Softball Tryouts: The Poca River Mud Cats will hold tryouts for girls softball teams starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Nitro City Park. To register or receive more information, go to the Poca River Mud Cats Facebook page or go to forms.gle/2XQnAfxUPLkVwJup9.
Jam Off: Tudor's Biscuit World will sponsor the first Jam Off competition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Participants can be either professional or amateur and are allowed to showcase up to three jam or jelly items. Cash prizes will be awarded for People's Choice in both categories and a plaque(s) will be provided for Wish Kid's Choice. Among the activities will be jam tasting and voting, live music, a guitar raffle, a silent auction, and games. The entry fee is $55. All proceeds will go to Make a Wish West Virginia. To register a Jam Off entry or receive more information, contact Jo Beth Smith at 304-342-9474 or jsmith@greaterpawv.wish.org or Elizabeth Epling at 304-722-0019 or elizabeth.epling@tudorsbwus.com.
Mountaineer Main Street: Mountaineer Main Street, a block party to kickoff the West Virginia University football season, will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Admission is free to the event, which is scheduled to have guests such as the WVU Dance and Cheer teams, the Pep Band, the Mountaineer mascot, and former players Avon Cobourne, Major Harris, Owen Schmitt, and Mike Logan. Mountaineer Main Street will also include giveaways, a raffle for the WVU-University of Central Florida game in Orlando, food, vendors, and live music by Hair Supply. A portion of the proceeds will go to Dementia Friendly St. Albans and the Alzheimer's Association. For more information, visit wvmix.com/mountaineer-main-street-202.
Young Historians Club: The Young Historians Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The club offers free activities for children and teenagers who are interested in learning about local history.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will have its August meeting, which is open to the public, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans, beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. For additional information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Hurricane Civic Chorus: Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Hurricane Civic Chorus will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women ages 15 and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year. For more information, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the Facebook and Instagram pages.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
SAHS '83 Reunion: The St. Albans High School Class of 1983 will have its 40th-year reunion on Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2. Class members will gather at Angela’s on the River on Friday night and at Bogey’s in Tornado on Saturday night. The cost is $75 for both nights, $35 per guest or $50 for a single night, $15 per guest. Classmates interested in participating or wanting more information should contact Christine at cldesena@gmail.com as soon as possible.
Charleston Distance Run: The 50th Charleston Distance Run will get underway at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, on Kanawha Boulevard, East, in front of the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. Run options are a 15-mile race; three-person, 15-mile relay; 5K race; or 5K walk. To register or obtain more information, visit charlestondistancerun.com.
RetroFestWV: The second RetroFestWV will take place at City Center at Slack Plaza in Charleston from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. Free activities will include live music, DJ entertainment, food vendors, giveaways, and contests such as Best Retro Outfit.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more information.
Montgomery Fall Festival: The 2023 Montgomery Fall Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Craft and food vendors should register with Montgomery City Hall no later than Monday, Aug. 28, to receive the $25 vendor fee; the fee will rise to $30 after Aug. 28. For application forms and more information, call 304-442-5181 or visit City Hall at 321 Fourth Ave. in Montgomery. Online payments can be made at www.govcard.org/montgomery.wv.
Nitro Boomtown Vendors: Organizers of the Saturday, Sept. 9, Nitro Boomtown Days celebration are seeking vendors to participate in the event. For more details, contact Tim Arnott via Facebook Messenger on the City of Nitro Facebook page or 304-545-5845 (text messages are preferred).
Rubber Ducky Fundraiser: The BridgeValley Foundation will sponsor a Rubber Ducky fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, releasing rubber ducks from the Montgomery Bridge into the Kanawha River, with prizes awarded to top finishers in the floating contest. Rubber ducks can be purchased at a cost of one for $7, five for $25, and 10 for $50. To adopt a rubber duck or obtain more information, contact Andrea Petry at 304-205-6746 or foundation@bridgevalley.edu.
Putnam County Homecoming: The 94th annual Putnam County Homecoming is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, in Winfield. The tentative Saturday schedule includes entertainment by Branson Tolliver, Joey Stepp, the Weekend Warriors, Dave McCormick, and Cody Wickline. The tentative Sunday schedule include a community church service, gospel music, a grand parade, and the crowning of the Miss Putnam County Homecoming Queen. For more details, go to www.putnamcountyhomecoming.com.
Master Homeowners Classes: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam's fall series of Master Homeowners classes, running from 5:30 to 8 p.m., will begin on Monday, Sept. 11, and continue through Monday, Nov. 6, at 815 Court St. in Charleston. Weekly class topics will include: Homeowner's Toolbox, Neighborhood Relations, Home Electric Basics, Home Safety and Security, Household Plumbing Basics, Legal and Insurance Issues of Homeownership, Energy Efficiency, Home Maintenance, and Fire Safety and Prevention. To register or learn more about the classes, go to hfhkp.org or call Janie Hamilton at 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
Landscape Gardening Workshop: Master Gardener Katherine Schipke will present a Simple Landscape Gardening workshop to discuss how to prepare plants for the upcoming cool and cold seasons. The workshop will be conducted from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam's John L. Dickinson Homeowner Education Center, 815 Court St. in Charleston. To register or receive more information, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
PCDA Dinner: The Putnam County Development Authority Annual Dinner will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The event will include keynote speakers from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and Kanawha Scales & Systems. A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. To register or find out more, go to www.bit.ly/pcda-annual-dinner.
Belle Cruise-In/Car Show: The Town of Belle Cruise-In and Car Show will be held Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1100 East DuPont Ave. in Belle. The cruise-in will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and the car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Car show registrations are $15 each. Bands will perform from 4 to 9 p.m. each day, and food vendors will be on site both days. For more information, call Ray Hodge at 681-245-9741 or Tim Wilson at 304-539-3919.
St. Albans Yard Sale: A St. Albans city-wide yard sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16. To add or view participating addresses, go to mysawv.com for complete details. Once the list of participating addresses is finalized, it will be posted on Facebook. Printed copies will be available a few days before the yard sale at City Hall and City National Bank.
GB Kayak Raffle: A kayak raffle is underway in Gauley Bridge, with proceeds to benefit children's programs. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $2 each or six tickets for $10. Tickets can be purchased at Gauley Bridge Town Hall. The drawing for the kayak winner will be held on Friday, Sept. 22. For additional information, call 304-632-2505.
Rails Train Day: Rails Train Day will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the C&O Depot on Fourth Avenue in St. Albans. The depot and adjacent Historical Society headquarters will be open, and the annual event will feature attractions such as food and craft vendors, free rides on the Hoppy Shores Train, and live music, including The Esquires from 2 to 4 p.m.
Beginning Clogging Classes: The West Virginia Mountain Valley Cloggers will conduct beginning clogging classes for ages 9 and older at the In the Spotlight School of Creative Dance studios at 1104 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. No dance experience is required. The cost is $5 per person per session; classes will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays for four weeks, beginning Oct. 2.
S.A. Chili-Cook Off: The 2023 St. Albans Fall Y'all Festival Chili Cook-off is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Visitors can enjoy chili sampling, cold drinks, arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, and live music while supporting the St. Albans Police Department K9 Unit.
Kanawha City Cleanup: The next Kanawha City Community Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.
Nitro Military Banners: To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and substitutes are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn to play the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.