Wars Museum Open House: The Nitro Historic Commission will host an open house for veterans and other members of the public at the World War I Museum inside the Nitro History and Wars Museum, 2003 20th St. in Nitro, from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The newly added West Virginia Vietnam Memorial Wall will be introduced to the public during the open house. There will be light refreshments, and gifts will be presented to all veterans.

Flinn Open House: Flinn Elementary School, 2006 McClure Parkway in Charleston, will have an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Hours are 3 to 4 p.m. for kindergarten students and 4 to 5:45 p.m. for grades pre-K through fourth. For more information, call the school at 304-348-1960.

