Summer Reading Program: The West Virginia University Extension Service and AmeriCorps will present a free, six-week Energy Express summer reading program June 21 through July 28 at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave. in Nitro. The program is for students entering grades one through six this fall. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. Online applications can be accessed at bit.ly/kanawhaee23. For additional information, contact Jocelyn Crawford of the WVU Extension Service at 304-720-9889 or jocelyn.crawford@mail.WVU.edu.

RHS Car Wash: The Riverside High School boys soccer team will have a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Tractor Supply in Belle. Donations to benefit the soccer team will be accepted for the car washes.

