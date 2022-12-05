‘Merry Market Mingle:’ Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston, will present its first-ever “Merry Market Mingle” from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The indoor holiday celebration will feature a DJ, winter beverages, snacks from local vendors, and more. For tickets or more information, visit capitolmarket.net.
CDBG Application Workshop: A Community Development Block Grant application workshop will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the City Service Center, 915 Quarrier St., Charleston.
Bob Thompson Concerts: West Virginia Public Broadcasting will present Bob Thompson’s annual holiday jazz celebration, “Joy to the World,” at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, and 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Culture Center Theater in the state Capitol Complex, Charleston. Thompson will be joined by guest vocalist Zara Bode at each performance. Tickets are $30 apiece.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when it is available, formula from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of every month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes. The next distribution date is Friday, Dec. 16.
Hoops with Santa: Free basketball games with Santa and his elves and other games and activities will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. Call 304-348-6404 for more information.
‘Appalachian Christmas Carol’: “An Appalachian Christmas Carol,” a modern, local adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” will be presented by Mountain Roots Community Theatre at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. Show times and dates are 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ordered online via mountainrootstheatre.org.
Breakfast with the Grinch: The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Breakfast with the Grinch from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the East Bank United Methodist Church Annex Building, 148 Elm St. in East Bank. The menu will include pancakes, sausage or bacon, and juice or milk. Photo ops with the Grinch will be available. Donations will be accepted to help local families for the holidays.
East Bank Sports/Activities Breakfast: All former East Bank High School athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, majorettes, and band members are invited to a breakfast reunion from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at East Bank Middle School in East Bank. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will go to East Bank Middle School’s sports and activities programs. No reservation is necessary.
Children’s Community Christmas Party: The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery Aerie #1040 will host a community Christmas party for children (ages baby to 12) residing in Montgomery and surrounding areas on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Valley Pre K-8 School in Smithers. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Pizza and refreshments will be served while children visit with Santa. An age-appropriate present will be given to each child in attendance. Tickets for drawings of bicycles will be given at the door. For more information, call the Eagles Aerie at 304-442-8151.
KSF Holiday Open House: A Christmas open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Kanawha State Forest Nature Center in Charleston.
Christmas Concert: The Hurricane Community Band will perform a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley, 3434 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
ACC Winter Concert: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will present its winter concert, “Illuminate the Season,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St. in Charleston. Pre-sale tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 60 or older) and $5 for children (age 12 and younger). Adult tickets at the door are $15. Tickets are available from any chorister, at the door or by calling 304-343-1188. The ACC is also enrolling singers for its second semester, which begins in January. Additional information regarding enrollment in the ACC is available at www.wvacc.org or by emailing blaine@wvacc.org.
Santa at the Mound: Santa Claus will meet with the public from 6 until 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, 20, 22, and 23 at the Mound on D Street in South Charleston.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information regarding the monthly meetings, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will have its December meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. Open to the public, the meeting will include a coin auction and begin at 7 p.m. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go online to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Youth Snowball Formal: The Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston will host a free Youth Snowball Formal, with games and dancing, for students in grades one through 12 on Thursday, Dec. 22. The formal for grades one through seven will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. The formal for grades eight through 12 will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6484.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. For more details, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.