Elk River Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Elk River Church of Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road in Charleston. To make a donation appointment or find out more about giving blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.

Shakespeare Italian Dinner Theater: An Italian buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" by the Clarksburg-based Rustic Mechanicals, on Thursday, April 20, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. The cost is $20 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door; tickets should be prepaid in cash or check (made out to City of Smithers) by April 14 at the Gateway Center or Smithers City Hall. Credit card payments can be made online at juliet2023.ticketleap.com/dinner-theater. For more information, contact Smithers City Hall at 304-442-5282.

