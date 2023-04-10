Elk River Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Elk River Church of Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road in Charleston. To make a donation appointment or find out more about giving blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
Shakespeare Italian Dinner Theater: An Italian buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" by the Clarksburg-based Rustic Mechanicals, on Thursday, April 20, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. The cost is $20 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door; tickets should be prepaid in cash or check (made out to City of Smithers) by April 14 at the Gateway Center or Smithers City Hall. Credit card payments can be made online at juliet2023.ticketleap.com/dinner-theater. For more information, contact Smithers City Hall at 304-442-5282.
Baked Spaghetti Dinner: The Nitro Woman's Club will host and serve a baked spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Dinners are $7 each and include spaghetti, salad and bread. Nitro first responders can eat free. Baked goods will be available separately. Pre-orders can be made by calling 304-755-9091 between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. daily.
First Responders' Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host and serve an appreciation luncheon on Friday, April 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
G.L.A.M. Gala: An annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and its Moms on a Mission volunteers to support foster children and foster families, the G.L.A.M. Gala is a formal occasion for women 21 and older featuring dancing, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items. The 2023 G.L.A.M. Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Tickets can be ordered via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
'Children of Eden': "Children of Eden" will be performed at 7 p.m. April 21-22 and April 28-29 and 2 p.m. April 23 and April 30 at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. For tickets, visit www.albanartscenter.com or call 304-721-8896.
'Wizard of Oz': "The Wizard of Oz" will be presented on stage in the South Charleston High School auditorium, 1 Eagle Way in South Charleston at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
'Kinky Boots': The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical "Kinky Boots" at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21. Additional show times and dates are 8 p.m. April 22, 28 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. April 23 and 30. For tickets or more details, go to www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Davis Creek VFD Fundraiser: The Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department will have its second annual fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at W.Q. Watters, 1081 Kanawha State Forest Drive in Charleston. The fundraiser will include a craft and vendor show and a boot drive. Hot dogs and barbecues, along with chips and drinks, will be available for purchase. Vendor spaces can be reserved for $15 each; contact Jennifer Thornton at 304-590-8028 for vendor table reservations or to pre-order hot dogs and barbecues.
Interpretive Trail Walk: To celebrate Trails Day and Earth Day 2023, an hour-long, interpretive walk will be taken at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, along the Elk River Trail/Queen Shoals Trailhead, a 4.4-mile walk northeast and across the bridge at Queen Road. For more information, contact Jessica Gamponia Wright at jajgw@rocketmail.com.
Rand Ramp Dinner: The Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club will serve its 19th annual ramp dinner beginning at noon on Saturday, April 22, at 5105 Midland Drive (corner of Bluefield Avenue and Old U.S. 60) in Rand. The all-you-can-eat dinners will include ramps, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, salads, and desserts. For more information, call Herb Johnson at 304-545-2029.
Putnam Safety Day: Hosted by the Putnam County Fire Service Board, the second annual Putnam County Safety Day will be a family-friendly event with informational booths, live demonstrations, and special activities focusing on different aspects of safety. It will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 22, in the Putnam County Bank lot area next to the Hurricane McDonald's.
Karate Championships: The 42nd annual Mountain State Karate Championships will be held Saturday, April 22, at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Pre-registration is required; go to www.tournamentinabox.com. For more information, phone 304-722-4512.
Clendenin Yard Sale: The inaugural Town of Clendenin city-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
Bluegrass Show: The Williamson Branch Band will perform a bluegrass concert, starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
S.A. City-Wide Cleanup: The St. Albans Public Works Department will sponsor a city-wide cleanup April 24 through May 5. For more information, visit www.stalbanswv.com/cleanup.
Paint & Plant: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host an Earth Day-oriented program, "Paint & Plant," at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Patrons ages 18 and older are invited to take part in a guided flowerpot painting class and receive a plant to take home. Registration is recommended; call the library at 304-744-6561 to reserve a spot or receive more information.
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Piedmont Preschool/K Round-Up: Piedmont Elementary School will have its preschool/kindergarten enrollment round-up from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28. For necessary forms and more information, call 304-348-1910.
S.C. Clean-Up: As part of the 2023 Kanawha County Clean-Up, a collection of residential debris will be taken from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue in South Charleston. For items that will and will not be accepted or more information, call the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.
Race to End Racism: The YWCA Charleston will hold its seventh annual Race to End Racism at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, through Charleston's West Side. The community race can be undertaken as a 5K run or one-mile walk. Proceeds benefit the YWCA Charleston Racial Equity and Inclusion Program. Following the race will be a Cultural Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with DJ Quam, ballroom dancer Korey Storm Brown, Xinos, and the Fun Fitness Kids Club. To register for the event or find out more, go to ywca.info/racing.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the South Charleston Church of Christ Annex, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for further information.
Athletic Club Golf Tournament: The inaugural Red and Black Athletic Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado. Registration is $200 per two-person team. If you are interested in participating in the tournament, becoming a hole sponsor, donating prizes or becoming a volunteer, contact Bryan England at 304-444-5000 or Christian Watts at 304-206-8709. The Red and Black Athletic Club is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for athletic programs in St. Albans.
Quick Ramp Dinner: The annual Quick Community Ramp Dinner fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or while ramps last) Saturday, May 6, at the Quick Community Center, 23 Lucy Lane, in Quick. The cost is $12.50 for ages 7 and up and $6 for those ages 6 and younger with a paying adult. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. For directions to the center or more information, phone 304-965-9008.
Clendenin Spring Fling: The Clendenin Spring Fling is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Activities will include vendors, music, a parade, a 5K run, and more. For more information, visit clendeninwv.gov or the Town of Clendenin Facebook page.
Tuxes & Tails: Tuxes & Tails 2023 "Down and Derby," a fundraiser for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Dress in your favorite Kentucky Derby attire and partake of food by Soho's and specialty cocktails. Other scheduled activities include a silent auction, live entertainment by DJ EJ, contests, a photo booth and more. For tickets, go to secure.qgiv.com/event/tuxestails2023.
S.C. City Clean-Ups: The City of South Charleston will sponsor a pair of spring clean-ups in May. On Saturday, May 6, a clean-up will be held in the Spring Hill area from Jefferson Road west. The second clean-up is scheduled from Jefferson Road east on Saturday, May 13.
Spring Festival Vendors: Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane. Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30. To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
W.Va. Dance Company: The West Virginia Dance Company will present a free performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Donations will be welcome but are not required. For more information, call Beach Vickers at Smithers City Hall at 304-442-5282.
Women's Self-Defense Class: A self-defense class for women, open to ages 16 and older, will be held at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9. The cost is $25 per person or $40 for a two-person team. The class is limited to 30 participants. To check availability and register for the class, text 304-926-7141.
WVSU Spring Commencement: Spring commencement ceremonies will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Flinn Color Run: Flinn Elementary School in Sissonville will host its second Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The two-mile fun run/walk will include food vendors and live music. Registration is $15 for ages 18 and older and $10 for 17 and younger. Proceeds will go toward funding a therapy dog for Flinn Elementary. To register, visit the school or the Flinn Elementary School PTA page on Facebook.
Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go to jqdsalt.com.
Armed Forces Day Parade: The 2023 Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will start at noon on Saturday, May 20, on D Street in South Charleston. Veterans wishing to participate in the parade can find out more by contacting the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552 or info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
'Grease' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for "Grease" at its headquarters, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Reading/singing auditions will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Dance auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. For more information, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org. "Grease" will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6.
'The Odd Couple': Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" (the female version) will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, on the weekends of June 16 and June 23 (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). There will also be a fundraising performance on June 30 in Smithers. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up for the event or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.