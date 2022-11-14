Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

S.C. Food Drive: The City of South Charleston and the Heart + Hand Food Pantry are conducting a food drive through Sunday, Nov. 20. Food drop-off locations include the South Charleston Public Library, South Charleston City Hall-Municipal Building, the South Charleston Community Center, and Heart + Hand, 212 D St., South Charleston. For more information, call 304-720-5985.

Black Friday Hikes: Free Black Friday hikes will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Nature Center at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Hot chocolate will be available in the Nature Center following the guided hikes.

