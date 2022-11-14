S.C. Food Drive: The City of South Charleston and the Heart + Hand Food Pantry are conducting a food drive through Sunday, Nov. 20. Food drop-off locations include the South Charleston Public Library, South Charleston City Hall-Municipal Building, the South Charleston Community Center, and Heart + Hand, 212 D St., South Charleston. For more information, call 304-720-5985.
Black Friday Hikes: Free Black Friday hikes will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Nature Center at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Hot chocolate will be available in the Nature Center following the guided hikes.
'Mary': The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present "Mary, A Rock Opera" by Dan Kehde and the late Mark Scarpelli at 7 p.m. Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 1-3 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4 at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., Charleston. Advance tickets are available at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com or cyaccharleston.com. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for each performance.
Gauley Bridge Santa Bazaar: The Town of Gauley Bridge will sponsor a Santa Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School. Bazaar vendor spaces are available for $10 plus a new toy for donation. To reserve bazaar spaces or learn more about the event, phone 304-632-2505 or 304-632-4141.
Hillbreed Coat/Toy Drive: The fourth annual Hillbreed Memorial Coat and Toy Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, near the Sissonville Branch Library and Flinn Elementary School on Sissonvile Drive in Charleston.
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will have its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 for more information.
Christ's Kitchen Spaghetti Dinner: A benefit spaghetti dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Christ's Kitchen, 405 B St. in St. Albans. Dinners are $10 each; children under 3 can eat at no charge.
Dunbar Christmas Parade: The City of Dunbar will host its 25th annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The parade will begin on 10th Street and proceed to Dunbar Avenue to 16th Street to Myers Avenue and to Dunbar City Hall. Parade line-up will get underway at 6 p.m. behind Ollie's. Judges will be located at 12th Street and City Hall. For more information, including how to participate in the parade, contact the Dunbar Recreation Center at 304-766-0223.
MGH Holiday Bazaar: Montgomery General Hospital will host a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Local vendors, crafters, and businesses that would like to participate will be asked to donate door prizes valued at at least $20. For more information, email holidaybazaar@mghwv.org.
S.C. Santa Breakfast: Café Appalachia, 206 D St., South Charleston, will host a Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, prior to the city's Christmas parade. For $5.99, children can eat one pancake, one egg, one sausage link, and juice or milk. Parents can enjoy the usual offerings from the café's menu or order a specially made latte.
S.C. Business Expo/After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West will partner for a Business Expo/Business After Hours networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave. in South Charleston. Tickets are $10 for South Charleston Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members. To showcase a business or organization at the expo or to register to attend the event, contact the Chamber office for booth pricing at the website, www.southcharlestonchamber.org; call 304-744-0051 or email executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Charleston Christmas Parade: With a theme of "A Christmas Movie," the City of Charleston's 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. It will start at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street, proceed down Capitol Street to Washington Street, go from Washington Street to Summers Street and return to the boulevard from Summers Street. Applications to participate in the parade are being taken through Nov. 21; for more information, go to charlestonwv.gov/christmasparade or send email inquiries to miranda.dillon@cityofcharleston.org.
Montgomery Christmas Parade: The City of Montgomery's 2022 Christmas Parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Sissonville Christmas Celebration: The Sissonville Community Christmas Concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Sissonville Multipurpose Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Children's Christmas Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Maranatha Baptist Church gymnasium in Sissonville. The Sissonville Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. To enter a float in the parade, contact Tom Miller at tomfirerescue@msn.com.
S.A. Christmas Parade: The City of St. Albans' 2002 Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Those interested in participating can contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or ParadeLady SA@gmail for more information.
Santa's Workshop Vendors: Vendors are sought for a Santa's Workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Celebration Villa of Teays Valley. To sign up or learn more, contact Ashley at 304-757-4778 or abarber@celebrationvillasl.com.
S.C. Christmas Parade: The 2022 South Charleston Christmas Parade will start at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, on D Street in South Charleston. For more information, go to visitsouthcharlestonWV.com or call 304-744-5552.
Nitro Christmas Parade: The 2022 Nitro Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For more information, call the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815.
Craft/Vendor Show: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre at Quincy Center in Belle (2700 East DuPont Ave.) will host a holiday craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
HCC Holiday Concert: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, will present “Once Upon a Silent Night” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The 62-member community chorus will perform a free concert of seasonal classics. For more information, go to the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instragram pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Tire Collection Program: West Virginia Cashin is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority to collect scrap tires in an environmentally friendly manner in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. Up to 10 tires, with or without rims, per person will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Tires can be dropped off at 1 Pickens Road in Nitro. The program is for Putnam County residents only (no businesses). Those dropping off tires should bring identification. For more information, visit the website wvcashin.com.