Clendenin Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Clendenin Community Center in Clendenin. Go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment or receive additional information.

Marmet Farmers Market: Vendors are sought for a farmers market scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the ballfield in Marmet. For additional information, contact Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or message TerryWilliamsBarley via Facebook.

