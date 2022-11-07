Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

S.C. Food Drive: The City of South Charleston and the Heart + Hand Food Pantry are conducting a food drive through Nov. 20. Drop-off locations are the South Charleston Public Library, South Charleston City Hall-Municipal Building, the South Charleston Community Center, and Heart + Hand, 212 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-720-5985 for more information.

Big Bean Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 26th annual Big Bean/Beans and Cornbread Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., Charleston. The fundraiser will include desserts, music, and a silent auction. For tickets or more details, contact the RCCR at www.rccr.org or 304-346-6398.

