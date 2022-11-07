S.C. Food Drive: The City of South Charleston and the Heart + Hand Food Pantry are conducting a food drive through Nov. 20. Drop-off locations are the South Charleston Public Library, South Charleston City Hall-Municipal Building, the South Charleston Community Center, and Heart + Hand, 212 D St., South Charleston. Call 304-720-5985 for more information.
Big Bean Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will have its 26th annual Big Bean/Beans and Cornbread Dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., Charleston. The fundraiser will include desserts, music, and a silent auction. For tickets or more details, contact the RCCR at www.rccr.org or 304-346-6398.
CMS Urbanite Awards: Presented by City National Bank, the 2022 Charleston Main Streets Urbanite Awards will be given out, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Woman's Club of Charleston headquarters, corner of Virginia and Elizabeth streets on Charleston's East End. The awards honor local businesses, property owners, volunteers, employees, and civic leaders on the East End and West Side. The event is free and open to the public.
Capital City Arts & Crafts Show: The Kanawha City Lions Club will sponsor the 2022 Capital City Arts & Crafts Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. For more information, email jdrcrw1@gmail.com.
FOOTMAD Dance: Kanawha Valley FOOTMAD will host its second community dance of the season from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. All are welcome to listen to the music or participate in simple and fun Appalachian and New England-style contra dances. Dances often include squares and waltzes. No partner is needed and all skill levels are welcome. Live music will be provided by Kanawha Tradition, led by Bobby Taylor on fiddle and featuring Kin Johnson on banjo and Cody Jordan on guitar. A beginners' lesson will start at 6:45 p.m. Steve Ballman will call the dances starting at 7 p.m. The suggested entry donation is $10. Wear soft-soled shoes. It is requested that all dancers be fully vaccinated; masks are optional. For more information, call 304-729-4382 or go to FOOTMAD.org.
Chartered Bus Trip: The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club will sponsor a round-trip bus trip to and from Wytheville, Virginia, for a dinner theater Christmas show on Saturday, Nov. 19. The cost of the trip, dinner, and show is $135 per person. For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833.
Beer/Pizza Pairing: To benefit the Secret Santa Foundation, a beer and pizza pairing event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Charleston Tennis Club, 1600 Tennis Club Road in Charleston. Patrons will receive six slices of pizza and six pours of beer. The event will feature a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, music by David McCormick, and more. Tickets are $50 per person or $25 for designated drivers. To order tickets or learn more, go to www.wvsecretsanta.org.
S.A. Festival of Lights: The St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park will be open for walking tours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Free hayrides through the festival will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Opening Night is Friday, Nov. 25, and the Festival will continue through Friday, Dec. 23, from 6 until 8 p.m. nightly.
'Mary': The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present "Mary, A Rock Opera" by Dan Kehde and the late Mark Scarpelli at 7 p.m. Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 1-3 and 2 p.m. Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4 at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. Advance tickets are available at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com or cyaccharleston.com. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
Gauley Bridge Santa Bazaar: The Town of Gauley Bridge for Santa's Corner will sponsor a Santa Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School. Bazaar vendor spaces are $10 plus a new toy for donation. To reserve bazaar spaces or learn more about the event, phone 304-632-2505 or 304-632-4141.
Hillbreed Coat/Toy Drive: The fourth annual Hillbreed Memorial Coat and Toy Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, on Sissonville Drive near the Sissonville Branch Library and Flinn Elementary School.
S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will have its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 for more information.
MGH Holiday Bazaar: Montgomery General Hospital will host a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Local vendors, crafters, and businesses that would like to participate will be asked to donate door prizes valued at at least $20. For more information, email holidaybazaar@mghwv.org.
S.C. Santa Breakfast: Café Appalachia, 206 D St., South Charleston, will host a Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3. For $5.99, children can eat one pancake, one egg, one sausage link, and juice or milk. Parents can enjoy the usual offerings from the menu or a specially made latte.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Sissonville Christmas Celebration: The Sissonville Community Christmas Concert will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Sissonville Multipurpose Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Children's Christmas Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Maranatha Baptist Church gymnasium in Sissonville. The Sissonville Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3. To enter a float in the parade, contact Tom Miller at tomfirerescue@msn.com.
Montgomery Christmas Parade: The City of Montgomery Christmas Parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
S.A. Christmas Parade: The City of St. Albans' 2002 Christmas Parade is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Those interested in participating in the parade can find out more by contacting Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or ParadeLady SA@gmail.
Santa's Workshop Vendors: Vendors are sought for a Santa's Workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Celebration Villa of Teays Valley. To sign up or learn more, contact Ashley at 304-757-4778 or abarber@celebrationvillasl.com.
Charleston Christmas Parade: With a theme of "A Christmas Movie," the City of Charleston's 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. It will start at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street, proceed down Capitol Street to Washington Street, go from Washington Street to Summers Street and return to the boulevard from Summers Street. Applications to participate in the parade are being taken through Nov. 21; for more information, go to charlestonwv.gov/christmasparade or send email inquiries to miranda.dillon@cityofcharleston.org.
Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
HCC Holiday Concert: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, will present “Once Upon a Silent Night” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The 62-member community chorus will perform a free concert of seasonal classics. For more information, go to the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instragram pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Tire Collection Program: West Virginia Cashin is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority to collect scrap tires in an environmentally friendly manner in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. Up to 10 tires, with or without rims, per person will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Tires can be dropped off at 1 Pickens Road in Nitro. The program is for Putnam County residents only (no businesses). Those dropping off tires should bring identification. For more information, visit wvcashin.com.