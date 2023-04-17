Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SALS Employment: The Southern Appalachian Labor School is seeking 20 adults for its coal transition EDA program. Participants will be paid and earn national recognized credentials in the construction trades. Seniors are eligible. SALS is also seeking 25 Summer Associate VISTAS to coordinate volunteers, operate the Feed & Read/Summer Education programs, and conduct related activities. Relocation allowance is possible, and seniors and retirees are eligible. Interested individuals should send their names, email addresses, and telephone numbers to sals@citynet.net as soon as possible.

Nitro Heroes Banners: To recognize and honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.

