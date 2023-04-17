SALS Employment: The Southern Appalachian Labor School is seeking 20 adults for its coal transition EDA program. Participants will be paid and earn national recognized credentials in the construction trades. Seniors are eligible. SALS is also seeking 25 Summer Associate VISTAS to coordinate volunteers, operate the Feed & Read/Summer Education programs, and conduct related activities. Relocation allowance is possible, and seniors and retirees are eligible. Interested individuals should send their names, email addresses, and telephone numbers to sals@citynet.net as soon as possible.
Nitro Heroes Banners: To recognize and honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro. The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester. For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
Trivia Fundraiser: An "All Decked Out!: Trivia Through the Decades" fundraising event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. in Charleston. The event will combine fashion and fun from the 1980s to the 2010s with trivia competitions and more. Participants are encouraged to wear an outfit from their favorite decade and compete in the costume contest. Proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Charleston, a local nonprofit organization that provides support and resources for childhood hunger, women in need and infant health. Drinks and sweets will be available for purchase. Pre-sale tickets are $25 each or $125 for a team of six. At the door, tickets will cost $30 person or $150 for a team of six. Tickets can be ordered at www.zeffy.com.
Piedmont Preschool/K Round-Up: Piedmont Elementary School will have its preschool/kindergarten enrollment round-up from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28. For necessary forms and more information, call 304-348-1910.
S.C. Clean-Up: As part of the 2023 Kanawha County Clean-Up, a collection of residential debris will be taken from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue in South Charleston. For items that will and will not be accepted or more information, call the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.
Race to End Racism: The YWCA Charleston will hold its seventh annual Race to End Racism at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, through Charleston's West Side. The community race can be undertaken as a 5K run or one-mile walk. Proceeds benefit the YWCA Charleston Racial Equity and Inclusion Program. Following the race will be a Cultural Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with DJ Quam, ballroom dancer Korey Storm Brown, Xinos, and the Fun Fitness Kids Club. To register for the event or find out more, go to ywca.info/racing.
Charleston Cleanup: The City of Charleston will sponsor a neighborhood cleanup for Kanawha City, South Hills, downtown Charleston, and the East End from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. The city will provide supplies, T-shirts, snacks, and water. Supplies can be picked up at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Charleston.
S.A. Boat Launch: The unveiling of Kenny Sutton Landing, a newly renovated boat launch and ramp, will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the landing at Roadside Park along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans. The event will also include live music, food trucks, children's activities, and more. For more information, visit the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department’s website, saparkswv.com, or call 304-722-4255.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the South Charleston Church of Christ Annex, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for further information.
'Good Ship Barnacle': The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present Dan Kehde's tale of Gothic horror, "The Good Ship Barnacle," at 7 p.m. May 5-6 and 12-13 and 2 p.m. May 7 at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., Charleston. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
Breast Cancer Awareness Walk: The GFWC Woman's Club of Cross Lanes will sponsor the sixth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Nitro Walking Track. The walk is in honor of members Mary Fletcher and Mary Purdy, who are breast cancer survivors. The race is not timed; distance is based on individual ability. There is a $10 walk registration fee. Proceeds will benefit the CAMC Breast Center, to help women in need with their transportation expenses to the center for treatment. If you are unable to walk, consider mailing a donation to GFWC Woman's Club of Cross Lanes, c/o Mary Anne Young, 106 Crosby Drive, Nitro, WV 25143.
Eleanor Yard Sales: The Town of Eleanor has announced spring town-wide yard sales will take place Thursday, May 4, through Saturday, May 6.
Athletic Club Golf Tournament: The inaugural Red and Black Athletic Club Golf Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado. Registration is $200 per two-person team. If you are interested in participating in the tournament, becoming a hole sponsor, donating prizes or becoming a volunteer, contact Bryan England at 304-444-5000 or Christian Watts at 304-206-8709. The Red and Black Athletic Club is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for athletic programs in St. Albans.
Quick Ramp Dinner: The annual Quick Community Ramp Dinner fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or while ramps last) Saturday, May 6, at the Quick Community Center, 23 Lucy Lane, in Quick. The cost is $12.50 for ages 7 and up and $6 for those ages 6 and younger with a paying adult. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. For directions to the center or more information, phone 304-965-9008.
Clendenin Spring Fling: The Clendenin Spring Fling is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Activities will include vendors, music, a parade, a 5K run, and more. For more information, visit clendeninwv.gov or the Town of Clendenin Facebook page.
Tuxes & Tails: Tuxes & Tails 2023 "Down and Derby," a fundraiser for the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Dress in your favorite Kentucky Derby attire and partake of food by Soho's and specialty cocktails. Other scheduled activities include a silent auction, live entertainment by DJ EJ, contests, a photo booth and more. For tickets, go to secure.qgiv.com/event/tuxestails2023.
S.C. City Clean-Ups: The City of South Charleston will sponsor a pair of spring clean-ups in May. On Saturday, May 6, a clean-up will be held in the Spring Hill area from Jefferson Road west. The second clean-up is scheduled from Jefferson Road east on Saturday, May 13.
Spring Festival Vendors: Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane. Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30. To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
W.Va. Dance Company: The West Virginia Dance Company will present a free performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Donations will be welcome but are not required. For more information, call Beach Vickers at Smithers City Hall at 304-442-5282.
Stories you might like
WVSU Spring Commencement: Spring commencement ceremonies will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University in Institute.
HCC Spring Concert: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming 35th anniversary spring concert. The 62-member, male and female community chorus will celebrate 35 years of performing for the community. The free concert will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. A reception will follow the concert. For more information, visit the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Flinn Color Run: Flinn Elementary School in Sissonville will host its second Color Run at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. The two-mile fun run/walk will include food vendors and live music. Registration costs $15 for ages 18 and older and $10 for 17 and younger. Proceeds will go toward funding a therapy dog for Flinn Elementary School. To register, visit the school or go to the Flinn Elementary School PTA page on Facebook.
Floating Nature Walk: In cooperation with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will sponsor a floating nature walk on Little Coal River on Saturday, May 20. The pre-registration deadline is May 15. Space is limited to 15 participants. Participants must have some previous kayaking experience, and registration and payment must be received in advance. A $40 donation will reserve a kayak, shuttle service, and a tailgate lunch. With the participant’s own kayak, the trip is a $25 donation. The trip may be rescheduled if river conditions are not suitable. For more information, visit the Forks of Coal State Natural Foundation Facebook page or e-mail forksofcoalfoundation@gmail.com.
Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go to jqdsalt.com.
Armed Forces Day Parade: The 2023 Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will start at noon on Saturday, May 20, on D Street in South Charleston. Veterans wishing to participate in the parade can find out more by contacting the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552 or info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
'Grease' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for "Grease" at its headquarters, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Reading/singing auditions will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Dance auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. For more information, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org. "Grease" will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6.
Dog Fashion Show: Sponsored by Valley West Veterinary Hospital, the Capitol Market AfterpARTy Dog Fashion Show will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at 800 Smith St. in Charleston. First, second and third prizes will be awarded, including a pet basket from Valley West. Registration is due by Friday, June 2. To find out more and register, go to forms.gle/H3QGMqfdcN4A8dK17.
'The Odd Couple': Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple" (the female version) will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, on the weekends of June 16 and June 23 (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). There will also be a fundraising performance on June 30 in Smithers. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on Saturday, June 17. To sign up for the event or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.