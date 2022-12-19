Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Group: West Virginia Health Right will sponsor a free Grandparents Raising Grandparents Group meeting, offering support and information, at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early to complete the check-in. To register or receive more information, call 304-340-1558.
Kwanzaa Celebration: The Heritage Towers Museum and Culture Center will host a virtual celebration of Kwanzaa 2022 via Zoom on Friday, Dec. 30. Kwanzaa is a festive activity celebrating family, community, and culture, observed annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The celebration will broadcast focusing on the theme “Nia” (Purpose), which is celebrated on the fifth day of Kwanzaa. Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa combines African values and practices with African American culture. The celebration will begin broadcasting from Heritage Towers Museum facilities at 5 p.m. via the Zoom link. To receive the link or more information, contact the Heritage Towers Museum at aaii.pminimah@gmail.com.
Bancroft History Open House: The Town of Bancroft will host a Bancroft History Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Bancroft Town Hall. Bancroft marked its 70th anniversary this year, and the open house will feature historical photos and other memorabilia to observe the occasion.
'Music Before Midnight': A "Music Before Midnight" program will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. Performers will include St. Marks Steel Drums at 6 p.m., the womanSong Chorale at 7 p.m., the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus at 8 p.m., and barbershop music by the Kanawha Kordsmen, Harmony ReChoired and Mixed Nuts at 9 p.m.
Bluegrass Show: The Southridge Band will perform a bluegrass show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp in Barboursville. For directions or more information, call 304-743-5749.
New Year's Eve Dance: Southern Draw will perform from 9 p.m. until midnight at a New Year's Eve Dance on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Participants should bring a covered dish.
First Day Hikes: The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will host easy, moderate and more challenging First Day Hikes at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston, beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Hikers should meet at the KSF Nature Center.
'Laramie Project' Auditions: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle, will hold auditions for its March stage production of "The Laramie Project" from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the theater. Roles are open to all genders and ethnicities. The age range of actors is 18 and older, due to adult themes, although those 14 and older can audition with parental permission. Audition sign-ups are not required but can be made on the website. To register for an audition slot or receive more information, visit mountainrootstheatre.org.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. For more details, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Open Mic Variety Show: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre will host its monthly "Anything Goes" open mic variety show for local performers, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Admission is $5 and free for performers. For more information or to sign up to perform, go to mountainrootstheatre.org or just show up at the theater, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle.
CTOC Auditions: The Children's Theatre of Charleston will have auditions for its spring stage production of "The Wizard of Oz" at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. Auditions will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Roles are available for ages 8 to adult. Reservations for audition slots can be made at ctoc.org. Walk-ins will also be welcome. "The Wizard of Oz" will be presented March 31 through April 2 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For tickets or more information, visit ctoc.org.
Alban Arts Classes: Spring semester classes for the Alban Arts Center's Arts Academy will begin on Monday, Jan. 9. Registration forms and more information regarding the classes are available at albanartscenter.com.
Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from throughout the area to join the group this spring. Beginning Jan. 17, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year. For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the chorus' Facebook and Instagram pages.
KSF Winter Walks: The Shirley Schweizer Winter Walks will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.