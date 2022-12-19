Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Group: West Virginia Health Right will sponsor a free Grandparents Raising Grandparents Group meeting, offering support and information, at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early to complete the check-in. To register or receive more information, call 304-340-1558.

Kwanzaa Celebration: The Heritage Towers Museum and Culture Center will host a virtual celebration of Kwanzaa 2022 via Zoom on Friday, Dec. 30. Kwanzaa is a festive activity celebrating family, community, and culture, observed annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The celebration will broadcast focusing on the theme “Nia” (Purpose), which is celebrated on the fifth day of Kwanzaa. Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa combines African values and practices with African American culture. The celebration will begin broadcasting from Heritage Towers Museum facilities at 5 p.m. via the Zoom link. To receive the link or more information, contact the Heritage Towers Museum at aaii.pminimah@gmail.com.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you