Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bbpin
Buy Now

Majestic Mountains Needle Arts: The Majestic Mountains Needle Arts group will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. Since the building will be locked, visitors should email MMNAega.info@gmail.com or call 304-951-4246 for building access information. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information abut the MMNA.

Smithers CAP Kickoff: A City of Achievement Program kickoff party is scheduled for 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you