Majestic Mountains Needle Arts: The Majestic Mountains Needle Arts group will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. Since the building will be locked, visitors should email MMNAega.info@gmail.com or call 304-951-4246 for building access information. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information abut the MMNA.
Smithers CAP Kickoff: A City of Achievement Program kickoff party is scheduled for 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
Peggy Noonan: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Peggy Noonan will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, in the Geary Auditorium in Riggleman Hall at the University of Charleston. To register to attend, go to econnections.ucwv.edu/forms/noonan.
'The Laramie Project': Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will present the drama "The Laramie Project" at 8 p.m. March 17-18 and March 24-25 and 3 p.m. March 19 and March 26. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at MountainRootsTheatre.org. For more information, visit the website or call 681-264-0776.
Murder-Mystery Dinner: Murder & Merriment will present "Another Fistful of Bullets," a murder-mystery and dinner, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Dinner options will be a choice of one pasta, salad, and bread. Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided and a cash bar will be available. The cost is $45 per ticket or $80 per couple. Contact rita@putnamcountyparks.com for more information.
Muddy Mutt 15K: The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane. The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes. There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.
Green Valley Drive: The St. Albans Historical Society will host a program discussing the history of Green Valley Drive, formerly known as 2 3/4 Mile Creek Drive, St. Albans, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18. Those with photos, stories and other information about the area and its history are invited to attend and share. The meeting will be held at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-5972, email stalbanshistory1@aol.com or go to the St. Albans Historical Society's Facebook page.
Spring Pop-Up Shop: The second annual "Peek into Spring" pop-up shop/craft and vendor event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston. For more information, email jakesevents38@gmail.com.
Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will host a St. Patrick's Day Soup and Salad Hike, starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. The hike will include Range Road, Middle Ridge Road, the Bat Cave Trail, and the Middle Ridge Trail loop. The hike entails an easy to moderate trail with a gentle climb and long descent. Hikers will have the option of hiking the Bat Cave Trail. Hikers should meet at the lodge to drop off soups and salads.
Spring Cookie Decorating Class: A spring cookie decorating class will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Participants will receive step-by-step instructions on how to decorate six, spring-themed sugar cookies with royal icing. Contact Camille at 304-562-0518 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to sign up. Space is limited. All supplies will be provided. The class is for ages 10 and older.
Comprehensive Plan Open House: Fayette County residents are invited to the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers, for an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, to learn more about and discuss the Fayette County Comprehensive Plan. Drafts of the plan can be picked up at the Fayette County Zoning Office at 100 Court St., Fayetteville. Call 304-574-4320 for more information.
Makers' Meet & Greet: A Makers' Meet & Greet program is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Eleanor Branch Library. Local makers are invited to bring up to three samples of their handmade items to share with one another and the public. The library has invited Pat Cross, a local artist and co-founder of Snazzies Art Peer Review Group, to facilitate the discussions. For more information, contact the Eleanor Branch Library at 304-586-4295, by email, or by visiting the library at 401 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor during regular operating hours.
FAME WV Open House: An open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at BridgeValley Community and Technical College's Advanced Technology Center, 1201 Science Park Drive in South Charleston. Students and parents can tour the facility and learn more about the FAME WV (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education West Virginia) program.
Andy Gross Live: Comedian, magician and internet entertainer Andy Gross will perform on stage at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
Charleston Ballet: The Charleston Ballet and Beo will collaborate for a joint program featuring Glazunov’s 5 Novelettes, Op. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. To order tickets or receive additional information, go to thecharlestonballet.com, call 304-342-6541 or direct email to info@thecharlestonballet.com.
'Spring into UC': The University of Charleston will offer "Spring into UC" campus tours, workshops, and visits with faculty members from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Up to two guests are allowed per attendee. Registration is due by Monday, March 20. To register or find out more, go to ucwv.edu and click the "Events" link.
S.A. Bingo Fundraiser: A bingo fundraiser will get underway at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington Ave. in St. Albans. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of St. Albans, the bingo games will offer prizes such as purses and Pampered Chef items. There will also be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, mini drawings, and chances to win baskets in raffle drawings. The cost is $25 for 15 bingo games, a raffle ticket and dauber. Doors will open at noon.
Spring Planter Workshop: Gritt's Farm, 864 Gritt Road in Buffalo, will have its annual spring planter workshop on Saturday, March 25. Workshop times are 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Tickets are required to participate. Guests will enjoy a spring planting experience guided by the farm’s planting experts. A broad variety of plants will be available for participants to select and plant their perfect flower pot or hanging basket. Tickets are $60 per person and include a planting experience, flower pot or hanging basket to take home, treats, and non-alcoholic beverages. Treats will be provided by Chef Jesse Lyons. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at www.grittsfarm.com.
'Little Shop' Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct singing/reading auditions for "Little Shop of Horrors" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, at the CLOG theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring sheet music for the accompanist, if the selected number is not from the show. Scripts for reading auditions will be provided. "Little Shop of Horrors" will be performed June 9-11 and June 16-18 at the CLOG theater. For a list of show roles and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
'Wizard of Oz': The Children's Theatre of Charleston will present "The Wizard of Oz" March 31 through April 2 at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For advance tickets or more information, go to www.ctoc.org.
Belle Chemical Scholarships: The Belle Chemical Company Scholarship Program will award six $500 scholarships to eligible students who plan to pursue a STEM-related degree at accredited universities or community colleges in West Virginia. Graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to Belle residents. Applications are due by March 31 and can be found at bellechemco.com/scholarship-program.
Clendenin Yard Sale: The inaugural Town of Clendenin city-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. To get your address/location on the master list, email it to erica.kearns@clendeninwv.gov by April 1. Once the list is completed, it will be available for viewing on the Town of Clendenin Facebook page, Clendenin Town Hall, and at Clendeninwv.gov.
Clendenin Little League Fundraiser: A fundraising event to benefit Clendenin Little League will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Chandler's Pumpkin Farm in Elkview. Activities will include a yard sale and vendor fair. Spaces can be reserved for $10 each. To register or receive more information, call or text Sarah at 304-389-3902 or Brandy at 304-989-4011.
Goodwill Annual Dinner: Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will have its annual dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Former Harlem Globetrotters player Melvin Adams will be the keynote speaker. Individual tickets are $75 each. Tables for 10 can be reserved for $750. For sponsorship packages and more information, contact Megan Diehl at mdiehl@goodwillkv.com or register at www.goodwillkv.com/annualdinner.
Dunbar Arts & Crafts Show: An arts and craft show, along with a hot dog sale, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Dunbar Branch Library, 1200 Myers Ave. in Dunbar. To inquire about vendor opportunities, contact Sierra at ssovine01@gmail.com or 304-881-6977.
WVSU Black & Gold Gala: The ninth annual West Virginia State University Black & Gold Gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The gala will be the capstone event celebrating the inauguration of Ericke S. Cage, 13th president of West Virginia State University. Alumni to be honored will include Robert F. Smith, Dr. Ann Brother Smith, Reggie B. Walton, and Allan L. McVey. Tickets can be ordered at connect.wvstateu.edu/gala.
S.A. Nature Hikes: Take a Walk on the Wild Side nature hikes will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Albans City Park on Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The free event will include wildflower hikes, hands-on nature and environmental displays, games, prizes, food, a scavenger hunt, the Foam Garage, a story walk, programs by Sterling Canine Academy and Three Rivers Avian Center, and a free tree pruning workshop. Donations will be accepted to defray costs for future Walk on the Wild Side events.
NHS Princess/Pirate Lunch: To support the Nitro High School Showcats show choir, a Princess & Pirate Lunch, featuring princess and pirate characters, will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Nitro High School. Tickets are $15 each. They can be ordered at eventbrite.com; search princess-pirate-lunch-tickets.
Karate Championships: The 42nd annual Mountain State Karate Championships will be held Saturday, April 22, at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Pre-registration is required; go to www.tournamentinabox.com. For more information, phone 304-722-4512.
Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go online to jqdsalt.com.
Tour De Coal: Registration is underway for the 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event along and on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans on June 17. To sign up or find out more, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given to elect Mt. Zion Cemetery trustees. For more information, call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254.
CAMC Alzheimer's Support: CAMC neurologist Dr. Adel Aziz leads a free Alzheimer's Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month in Conference Room 101/102 (adjacent to the main lobby) at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston.
Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
Bridge Players: Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn the game. If you are interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message.
ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August. The fee is $50 per month. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
FRN Meetings: The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area. The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston. The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square. The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of every month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department. For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Bridge Day 5K: Registration is open for the 2023 Bridge Day 5K Run at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville on Oct. 21. The race is limited to 500 runners. To register or learn more, go to activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run.